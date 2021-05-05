A "whirlwind" of opportunity resulted in a job offer for USD 386 Madison-Virgil Superintendent Stu Moeckel this week.
Moeckel, who resigned his position with the district on Monday during a special meeting of the board of education, has accepted the Superintendent of Schools for Eudora Public Schools USD 491.
His wife, Summer Moeckel, also resigned from her position as fourth grade teacher Monday evening.
"It was kind of a whirlwind thing in April," Stu Moeckel said. "They had an opening and my brother had just been hired as a science teacher and my cousin is a special education teacher and football coach. It's very close to my parents, and obviously close to Kansas City and Lawrence. It was just too good of an opportunity to not explore."
Moeckel said he felt fortunate to get an interview and on Tuesday was offered the position.
The Eudora Public Schools District is a larger district with around 1,700 enrolled students. Moeckel said that presented another challenge for him in his career and an opportunity to grow as a leader. It also offers some different opportunities for his children.
Still, the Madison community has been good to the Moeckels.
"From day one, the Madison community and the people have been super supportive of my family and I," he said. "They have just welcomed up with open arms and, you know, when you come to a new location — it seals that place in your heart forever."
Moeckel said both he and Summer were grateful for the "great people" they have worked with at USD 386 over the last three years as well.
"It's just one of those things that happened really fast and we've loved our time in Madison and USD 386," he said. "This just presented another opportunity for us."
The Moeckels' resignations take effect on June 30 and Stu Moeckel will begin his contract with Eudora on July 1.
He said Summer is "exploring some positions" in the Eudora area.
Moeckel reiterated the how thankful he was for his time in the Madison community.
"I've been so appreciative of the community and everything they've done for my family and making my time in Madison so enjoyable and special," he said. "This is an amazing place with amazing people. It really is such a special place."
