Two local lawmakers appear on a new national list of legislators who belong to what an activist group calls “far-right Facebook groups.” But one of them thinks that’s misleading.
“If you want to see what they’re posting, you have to become a member,” Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, said Thursday.
The Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights (IREHR) released a report on lawmakers who have made social media connections with what the institute considers extreme.
“Breaching the Mainstream” lists Smith as belonging to the U.S. Tea Party Political Activists National Assembly group. The report claims Tea Party groups have had “anti-immigrant policies... from the beginning.”
“I have no memory of joining that,” Smith said in response. But he admitted he probably did years ago.
IREHR says Smith also is part of a “militant COVID denial... anti-lockdown” Facebook group called “Open Up Kansas.” The private group has nearly 12,000 members.
“I’m not active in either group,” Smith said about that. “I don’t know that I’ve ever even posted in either of those groups.”
The Gazette confirmed Rep. Joe Newland, R-Fredonia, joined another anti-lockdown group with a similar name: “Open Up Kansas and Lock Down the Governor.” The public group has about 1,200 members.
Newland joined that group two years ago. He did not respond to an email requesting comment.
“COVID Denial groups are fertile ground for far-right radicalization,” the IREHR report said, ranging from racial and religious bigotry to “hostility toward trade unions, particularly teachers’ unions.”
“I have no experience of radicals coming from the direct influence of these groups,” Smith said.
Smith indicated his Facebook memberships are like some journalists’ approach to social media, where a post is not necessarily an endorsement.
“I take a look at many groups,” Smith explained. “I have many constituents who want me to be aware of issues. The way you do that is take a look at the articles that they’re posting.”
The IREHR website says it is “against bigotry and defending democracy and human rights.” Its report also characterizes anti-abortion and “Christian right” groups as far-right.
Smith describes himself as a right-wing conservative. But he finds it interesting that the IRHER might “label” him as far-right.
“To make those suggestions that if you’re a member of a Facebook group, therefore it sets you up to become some type of terrorist or radical, I think is stretching it,” he said.
(0) comments
