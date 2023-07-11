It was standing room only for Chris Lovett’s presentation, “Infiltration: Nazis in America 1933 - 1945,” Sunday afternoon at Red Rocks State Historic Site Visitor Center.
Lovett, who now lives in Topeka, is a former professor of history at Emporia State University. He holds a Ph.D. in military history with an emphasis on national security affairs from Kansas State University.
Roger Heineken welcomed attendees, many of whom were Lovett’s former ESU students and colleagues, and noted that most of Lovett’s military career was concentrated in the intelligence sector, humorously adding, “I think many of you are here today because of your friendship or relationship with the speaker — or perhaps you just like Nazis!”
Lovett’s riveting presentation explained how Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich sought to infiltrate America and steal vital industrial and military secrets. Lovett offered fascinating details about Nazi spies, saboteurs, and agents of interest who operated in the United States, including in the U.S. Congress, during the 1930s and 1940s.
The United States was politically divided between isolationists and internationalists during that time, but Germans had infiltrated America much earlier with the goal of disrupting the flow of munitions during World War I. The German nest of spies expanded, as yet undetected, with the goal of delaying and impeding American supplies to the Allies. In fact, German saboteurs demolished the huge Black Tom war materials depot in New Jersey on July 29-30, 1916.
“The explosion was so great you could hear it in Hoboken, New Jersey,” Lovett said. “It cracked the Statue of Liberty.”
Because of this incident, the U.S. government took a hard line with saboteurs in 1942. Instead of trying them in civilian court, the accused were tried by military hearings, subject to the death penalty.
When World War II started, Hitler managed a series of quick victories, first in Poland, then Denmark and Norway, followed by Belgium and France. There had to be a reason for Hitler’s sudden victories. Lovett explained that “it was the infamous enemy within. There had to be Trojan Horses on the home front. Americans were fearful.”
Suspects included the Ku Klux Klan, the Silver Shirts, the Christian Front, the German-American Bund, and Kansan Gerald Winrod. Lovett related how “Republicans marshaled forces to stop Winrod in his bid for the presidency — a far different tactic than Republicans are taking today.”
Fear about the advancement of the Fifth Column — which included senators, congressmen, newspaper moguls, corporate titans, educators, and sometimes just the guy next door — spread throughout the country.
“The U.S. had to find a way to stop the Fifth Column,” Lovett said. “One guy actually killed his next-door neighbor, who he thought was a spy.”
With warnings provided by the British MI5 intelligence service, J. Edgar Hoover put his top agent, Leon G. Turrou, on the case. The two men were similar, both seeking fame and attention. Turrou ultimately resigned from the FBI, and tried to cash in on the Bureau’s success in breaking the German spy ring, by selling print and film rights to his story.
“The Red Scare — it happened on this campus, too — here at Emporia State University,” Lovett said.
Lovett provided anecdotes and insights to other principal figures during this cloak and dagger period of American history, including William Sebold, George Dasch, Father Charles Coughlin, Tyler Kent, Charles Lindbergh, and others. In an interesting side note, Lovett pointed up the Nazi involvement of Kansan Fred Koch and his association with oilman William Rhodes Davis. Davis had an oil concession with Nazi Germany in 1940. He died under mysterious circumstances in Houston in 1941.
Lindsey Bartlett was one of the more than 50 people who packed the historic William Allen White home’s Visitor Center for Sunday’s presentation.
“Lovett was one of my professors at ESU,” Bartlett said. “In undergrad, I had a minor in history as well as creative writing, and I took multiple classes from him, including the Vietnam War, The Holocaust, and Cloak and Dagger (an espionage class). He was always an engaging and often humorous professor, and his presentation today was no different.The presentations at Red Rocks this year have been absolutely fantastic.”
The 18th season of the William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. programs is free, and the public is always invited to attend. The 2023 series is dedicated to the memory and generosity of Barbara White Walker, the late granddaughter of William Allen White.
The White Community Partnership is the local Emporia organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, located at 927 Exchange St., the legendary home of the William Allen White family. Tours of the site are free in 2023, Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information about Red Rocks, contact Site Director Lori DeWinkler by telephone at 620-342-2800, email kshs.redrocks@ks.gov, go online at https://www.kshs.org/p/red-rocks-home-of-the-william-allen-white-family/19569, or find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/kansasredrocks.
