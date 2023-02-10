IMG_5074.jpg

The USD 253 Board of Education approved a consulting contract with former Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dr. David McGehee at a special meeting Friday.

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The USD 253 Board of Education approved a consulting contract with ESSDACK Friday, hiring an Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations after former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib was abruptly placed on administrative leave following Wednesday’s meeting.

The board also transferred authority to use the district’s funds to the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, Director of Business Stephanie Pope, and Business Operations Specialist Catherine Cape.

