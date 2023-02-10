The USD 253 Board of Education approved a consulting contract with ESSDACK Friday, hiring an Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations after former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib was abruptly placed on administrative leave following Wednesday’s meeting.
The board also transferred authority to use the district’s funds to the Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations, Director of Business Stephanie Pope, and Business Operations Specialist Catherine Cape.
The district did not comment on Scheib, nor on why he was placed on administrative leave.
After the meeting, board member Jeremy Dorsey said while he could not divulge why former Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Rob Scheib was placed on administrative leave, it was a safe assumption that Scheib and the district have parted ways.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics of that because everyone deserves privacy and it’s just not professional to talk about those things,” Dorsey said. “With respect to that, I know that frustrates people in the community because they want to know what happened but unfortunately that’s just not the case. We followed our procedures. We have done this as professionally and appropriately as possible and we are going to find someone who is going to be able to meet the standards that we need them to for the business office.”
The Interim Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations position will be filled by Dr. David McGehee, who Dorsey said had experience in superintendent and financial positions. McGehee’s four-month contract, for $59,305, will begin Feb. 13.
“He’s really qualified. He’s capable,” Dorsey said. “He came highly recommended and we are looking forward to meeting with him and integrating him into the school district.”
In an email sent after the special meeting Friday, Superintendent Dr. Allison Anderson-Harder said McGehee is the former superintendent in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and has experience helping a district “navigate several financial challenges.”
“In the last audit under his leadership, the state auditor said it was one of the best-run school district finance departments they had audited,” Anderson-Harder said.
In the meantime, Dorsey said the district will work with the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) to find a qualified replacement. Dorsey said the district hopes to be able to fill the position by the time the interim contract expires on June 30 and said he hopes to see a “wide candidate pool.”
“To find someone who will obviously will come and work here, but invest in the district, maybe put down roots and be a long-term person,” he said. “And of course, we want someone with a track record of being able to appropriately run a business office.”
Dorsey also said he could not comment on what Friday’s two executive sessions were related to, but clarified that the decision to not address putting Scheib on administrative leave during Wednesday’s open session was in line with district requirements and policies.
“We handled it in line with how we have handled these issues before, historically as a district,” Dorsey said.
As previously reported by The Gazette, the special meeting was called Thursday after an internal email went out to district staff, informing them that Scheib had been placed on administrative leave following Wednesday’s board meeting.
Scheib worked for the district since 2008 when he was hired to replace Susan Hernandez. He had previously served as the superintendent of the Wakeeny school district for seven years.
