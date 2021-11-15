JOPLIN, MO. – The Emporia State women’s basketball team was a winner in each of its first two games over the weekend as it knocked off Harding 86-68 on Friday and Henderson State 84-66 on Saturday.
Emporia State 86, Harding 68
The Hornets had five players score in double figures as they opened the season with an 86-68 win over the Bisons on Friday.
The game was tied 33-33 at halftime, but Emporia State shot 55.5% in the third quarter and a blistering 78.6% in the fourth to outscore Harding 53-35 in the final 20 minutes.
Tre’Zure Jobe and Karsen Schultz each scored 17 while Fredricka Sheats had 14, Kali Martin had 11 and newcomer Victoria Price had 10 in her first official appearance for the Hornets.
Emporia State 84, Henderson State 66
The Hornets used another strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Reddies for an 84-66 win on Saturday.
The Hornets trailed 45-42 three minutes into the second half but used an 11-2 run to take a 53-48 lead. On top 59-58 with just over seven minutes to play in the game, Emporia State went on a 9-0 run to open up some distance and cruise to the win.
Jobe led Emporia State with 31 points while Price added 18.
The Hornets are now 2-2 and will head to St. Charles, Missouri, to take on Lindenwood at 5:30 on Wednesday.
