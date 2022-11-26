The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever.

This was a season that nobody involved will ever forget. But for the Eckert family, it meant so much more. This is their story.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.