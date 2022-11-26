The Emporia High School girls golf team capped off the best season in program history with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament last month. The Lady Spartans also won the Centennial League as a team for the first time ever.
This was a season that nobody involved will ever forget. But for the Eckert family, it meant so much more. This is their story.
A ball, a seven-iron and a putter
Rick Eckert has been coaching boys and girls golf at Emporia High School for 23 years. He first stepped on a golf course when he was seven years old. You could say he’s been on one ever since.
“My dad took me out when I was seven years old,” Eckert said. “He gave me a ball, a seven-iron and a putter and he told me to keep up or I was going back to the van. I enjoy quick golf because I learned from the start you hit the ball and keep up. It took a lot of years, but I figured it out eventually.”
Originally from Scottsbluff, Nebraska near the Wyoming border, Eckert played in high school and at Western Nebraska Community College before playing his last two years at Newman University in Wichita. That is how he got to Kansas.
But Eckert’s coaching path actually began with basketball, which he coached up until 2004. He started in Plainville and started to help out with the golf team and took over the program when the coach retired.
“From there, every school that I’ve been to has been guided by the combination of golf and basketball,” Eckert said.
The early years
Rick Eckert got to Emporia for the 1999-2000 school year and has been coaching golf ever since. He actually stopped coaching basketball right after his twin daughters, Avary and Olivia, were born. Once he became a dad, something needed to go.
“2004-05 was my last year coaching basketball because I remember we had to have some of the ladies that were teaching here on nights I had basketball games help my wife take care of the twins,” Rick Eckert said. “I was also finishing up my masters at the time and there’s only so much time in the day, so something had to go.”
But Eckert has always found time for golf. He immediately took over the boys team and was an assistant coach with the girls for one year before the coach’s daughter graduated and she moved on. Eckert has been leading both programs ever since.
As is the case for any family that has twins, things were interesting in the Eckert household.
“Avary cried a lot as a baby,” Rick Eckert said. “It was really weird because every time she would get wound up, Olivia would get quiet. She just knew something was going on and mom and dad would have to calm her down and once we did, Olivia was back to screwing around and messing things up.”
Eckert noted he tried to take the girls out to the golf course when they were young, but “they would get bored after a few holes,” so that didn’t happen very much. But the possibility of them playing in high school crossed his mind early on.
“That crossed my mind when they were babies,” Rick Eckert said. “My wife would not let me steer them in one direction but from the very beginning, I was like it will be interesting to see what happens when they get to high school.”
Getting into golf
Avary and Olivia Eckert grew up playing many sports together, from basketball to volleyball to tennis. But having attended Americus Middle School in North Lyon County, where their mom teaches, they thought they would be able to just be on any team they wanted to in high school.
But Emporia has more students as a 5A school and therefore, kids have to try out for most teams. The twins found out from dad there would be open spots for them to join the golf team, and the rest is history.
“When did they start getting into golf? That would’ve been about three months before the start of their freshman year of high school,” Rick Eckert said. “They found out from dad that when you go to Emporia High School, we’re a 5A school and you have to actually try out for a team. They thought they were just going to be on the volleyball team and I told them that’s not how it works. That’s when they were like, ‘well maybe we should do golf’ and I told them that was a great call.”
Another factor that went into the decision was the lack of getting hit with a volleyball on the golf course.
“Whenever I went to the high school to watch volleyball games, I was really intimidated by how hard the girls were spiking in the varsity tournaments,” Olivia Eckert said. “I figured I could avoid getting hurt from a volleyball by going out and playing golf.”
Rough beginnings
Like anything that is new, it took some time for the girls to get used to playing at a competitive level. But the three of them spent a lot of time together on the course the summer leading up to their freshmen year.
“There were a lot of things physically they didn’t understand in terms of the movements because they have never done it and were learning from scratch,” Rick Eckert said. “The good news was we had May, June and July to get things ready for that freshman year. Once they got here and figured it out, they caught on pretty quickly.”
Things did not go so well early on. The team did qualify for the state tournament their freshman year, but neither of them had performances to remember.
“We made it to the state tournament as a team their freshman year, which we weren’t expecting,” Rick Eckert said. “Olivia struggled. She shot a 105 or something like that. But Avary shot like a 138 and could not hit a ball straight. She was so frustrated. It was so cold and windy. She had everything stacked against her and I just told her to survive.”
“I couldn’t hit a ball straight to save my life,” Avary Eckert added. “It was like a week at least before I could go out and stop shanking it. I worked hard beginning that winter to get ready for the next season to make sure that wouldn’t happen again, but more importantly to be able to fix it on the fly if it does.”
A blessing in disguise
The rough performance at state freshman year is what lit the fire under Avary, and the months to come would prove to be a turning point for both of them. A few months after their freshman season wrapped up, the COVID pandemic arrived in the United States and put everything on pause.
Everything except for golf.
“You hate to say it, but COVID was actually fantastic for their games because our outlet during that time to get away from each other was to go to the golf course,” Rick Eckert said. “That’s what it takes if you want to get better. You have to practice every day, and that’s exactly what they did.”
“That gave me a lot of time to just go out and play because I had no experience,” Avary Eckert added. “It let me go play with my siblings and we were all learning at the same time because we all had never really done it before.”
The time spent at the golf course paid off and the girls both finished in the top 30 at state their sophomore year. They played in the Century Links Golf Tournament the summer before their junior year, which Rick said made a big difference.
The next step
The thought of playing in college happened the summer going into junior year. The girls started to contact college coaches around this time and the family started to travel to schools by that spring break. This was important because not many colleges travel to central Kansas to recruit for girls golf.
“Where we’re at in the country, it’s hard to get people to look at you,” Rick Eckert said. “We don’t have big junior tours that come through here and the top kids in our state will travel all the time to play in tournaments. I don’t make enough money to do that kind of traveling, especially with two kids. So, we were doing what we could.”
The team showed gradual improvement during the girls’ junior season and Avary won the individual Centennial League title, becoming the first girl to do so in school history. This is also when Rick started to notice the girls were able to handle things on their own.
“There were times over the summer after their junior season when I asked them if they were ready to go practice and they would say yes and then disappear,” Rick Eckert said. “I was sad but at the same time, that’s what needed to happen. They got to the point where they understood what they needed to do to get better and didn’t need me there barking at them.”
Senior season
Expectations were understandably high for the team entering this season. Having both Avary and Olivia for one more season and the experience they brought was obviously important. But with the addition of their other sister, Elise, who was entering as a freshman, this was going to be a year to remember for the Eckerts no matter what.
It exceeded everyone’s expectations.
Emporia rewrote the record books this season and finished in the top three as a team in all but one of its tournaments (in which it was missing a few players to illness), winning five of them. The team won its first Centennial League title ever at Village Greens Golf Course in Topeka in September, where Avary won her second straight individual title.
Rick said the team’s goal was to make it to the second day of the state tournament, which was held in Hesston this year. He was pleasantly surprised with the end result and feels you could not write a better ending to this story.
“I honestly did not even imagine [finishing second at state] would be in the realm of possibility,” he said. “You see the movies and Hollywood scripts and you could not have written a better script, starting with winning Centennial League for the first time ever. We were so unbelievably consistent all year. We just kept coming at people and I think that’s what paid off at state. Even though the weather was unbelievably cold, we just kept doing what we had always done.”
Elise actually played a key role on the second day, shooting a career-best 81. It wasn’t something Rick was expecting, but he thinks his youngest daughter has the ability to be just as good as her older sisters.
“I absolutely think she can get to the level that Avary and Olivia are at right now, but she’s going to have to work,” Rick Eckert said. “I don’t think she’s afraid of doing the work, but I need her to get a little more fired up. She’s my very relaxed, calm daughter who doesn’t get excited about much. When she gets out there, she’s got a lot of skills. She has a good swing and a good short game. It’s just a matter of confidence and she’s going to have to step it up next year.”
Elise is glad she got to send her sisters off the right way and was able to play on the same team as them for a year.
“I like spending time with my family and I had never gotten to play a sport with them,” Elise Eckert said. “Having this year was really special to me, especially with Avary and Olivia going off to college. My goal going into the season was to do well to give them a good year to end on. I’m really happy that we were able to do that.”
One thing the Eckerts do not take for granted and are grateful for is the time they were able to spend together over the years.
“I remember telling them freshman year a lot of kids that play sports don’t get to see their parents that much,” Rick Eckert said. “Whether it was good or bad, the girls were able to spend a lot of time with me either on the course or in the building. I loved it because I got to spend time with them that other parents aren’t able to, but it was also good because I knew what I was dealing with for three of my players. The nice thing was they tried to pull the other girls along too and that’s why we had the success we had this season.”
Onto the future
The girls will soon be on their own, and things will be different for Rick. Both Avary and Olivia will be playing golf in college. Avary will be playing at Missouri Southern, where she will pursue a degree in criminal justice. Olivia will head off to Iowa Central Community College, where she will also be a member of the band and study graphic design. Being able to do both golf and band was important to her.
“I had the opportunity to join the high school marching band at Americus Middle School my seventh-grade year,” Olivia Eckert said. “I’ve played clarinet since sixth grade and I’ve really enjoyed it. It was important to me to find a school that would allow me to do both band and golf and I’m glad Iowa Central is going to let me do that.”
Given what each of them wanted to study, going to college together was a long shot. Rick mentioned Avary is ready for a little bit of separation, while Olivia wouldn’t have minded continuing their journey together.
“They have always been very close to each other and have done everything together,” Rick Eckert said. “I think that’s part of the reason for Avary that they ended up going in different directions. I think she’s ready for a little bit of separation. I think Olivia would have continued the path of them staying together if it had been possible, but the cards just didn’t play out that way.”
Regardless of how things ended up, Rick is excited for them to experience college and have the freedom to do what they want.
“I know I’m going to be sad but I’m going to be excited for them, too,” Rick Eckert said. “I remember going to play college golf and it was so much fun. You’re practicing every day and playing new courses that are usually better than any you have played before. I’m excited for them to get the freedom of college where you don’t have to be in class all day, but I hope they are prudent with their time and they get things done. As a parent, you hope you teach them well before they go out on their own.”
But he’s also beginning to realize he won’t be able to be ‘coach’ as much anymore and will just have to be ‘dad.’ It will be an adjustment after all these years.
“The hardest thing for me will be if we get to go to some tournaments, having to stand back and shut my mouth,” Rick Eckert said. “We always had conversations going home where I tell them what I saw. But now, I will have no input and their coaches will want me to be as quiet as possible, so that will be decidedly different.”
After all, is a parent that coaches their kid ever able to separate the two?
“I don’t know if you ever really separate those two things,” Rick Eckert said. “I’m always dad, but I think I coach them way more than they want.”
