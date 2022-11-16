The Emporia State football team had a league-high total of 21 student-athletes earn All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year.
The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense while defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense and Ross Brungardt repeated as the First-Team punter.
Quarterback Braden Gleason and offensive lineman Xavier Cason were named to the Second-Team on offense with defensive back Derrick Maxwell joining them on defense.
The Third-Team honorees for Emporia State were running back Billy Ross Jr. and receiver Jaylen Varner.
The Hornets had ten players receive at least one vote from the conference coaches to earn Honorable Mention All-MIAA. Running back Canaan Brooks, receivers Cole Schumacher and Tyler Kahmann, S-Back Tommy Zimmerman, and linemen Hayden Reed and Donte Smith-Posey picked up honors on offense along with defensive linemen Rafe Goucher and Rylan Miller and defensive back Montrell Wilson on defense and kicker Caden Dodson on special teams.
The Hornets have accepted a bid to the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark. Emporia State will take on Southeastern Oklahoma in a rematch of last year's Live United Bowl.
