Football All-MIAA

The Emporia State football team had a league-high total of 21 student-athletes earn All-MIAA recognition by a vote of the league coaches this year.

The Hornets had six players earn First-Team All-MIAA honors, second only to league champion Pittsburg State. Receiver Corey Thomas and offensive lineman Conner Lierz picked up First-Team honors on offense while defensive lineman Jordan Williams, linebacker Dawson Hammes and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named to the First-Team on defense and Ross Brungardt repeated as the First-Team punter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.