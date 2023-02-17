The Emporia High School bowling teams hosted the Centennial League tournament at Flint Hills Lanes on Friday.

The girls finished third with a team score of 2,745 and the boys finished fourth at 3,190. Washburn Rural finished first in both tournaments.

