The Emporia High School bowling teams hosted the Centennial League tournament at Flint Hills Lanes on Friday.
The girls finished third with a team score of 2,745 and the boys finished fourth at 3,190. Washburn Rural finished first in both tournaments.
Darby Hauff was the top Lady Spartan bowler, placing second with a 577.
“I think once I found my mark, I was trying to be consistent in what I was doing and hit the right mark each time,” Hauff said.
Six girls finished in the top 18 to receive league medals with three finishing top 10. Olivia Boettcher finished seventh (506), Brittany Mohling was eighth (502), Taylor McKay took 15th (463) and Danika Williams placed 17th (454).
Hauff was pleased with how the team did and feels it’s an encouraging sign for regionals next week.
“I think overall, we did fairly well as a team,” Hauff said. “I think we could have done a little bit better with our bakers, but I think today was encouraging as we get ready for regionals.”
The boys were led by Devin Mohling, who finished fourth with a 660 series.
“I think I bowled just fine and am very proud of myself,” Mohling said. “I was able to keep my mind clear and just bowl, which is very important in bowling because it’s a mental game.”
Morgan Liggett also finished in the top 10, placing 10th at 621. Khalil Sanchez (13th – 602) and Colton Swift (18th – 552) also received league medals.
The teams will gear up for regionals, which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21 at West Ridge Lanes in Topeka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.