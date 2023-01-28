The Emporia High School boys swim and dive team took sixth at its final home meet of the season on Saturday afternoon.
The Spartans finished with 238.5 team points. Manhattan won the event with 388 points.
“We had a really good meet today,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “Individually, we had great swims by so many of our kids. A lot of time was dropped and part of that is probably from this being a little more relaxed week of practice and having only one meet this week. We also spent a good chunk of time working on the little things that have been bothering our swims and it helped out a lot.”
Braxton Higgins won the diving portion with a score of 531.80, his highest total of the season. Alex Allemang was fourth with a score of 286.20.
“He was really good today for being a little under the weather,” head coach Barb Clark said about Higgins. “You could tell he was fighting through, but he looked good to me.”
The Spartans got three consideration times in swimming. The 200 medley relay team of Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson and Tyler Luthi finished sixth with a consideration time of 1:58.25. Woydziak got a consideration time in the 50 free, finishing fifth with a time of 24.52. The 400 free relay team of Luthi, Ian Navarro, Walker and Woydizak also earned a consideration time of 3:55.24, finishing fourth.
“Hopefully, we can work on these in the next few meets, drop a few more seconds and get closer to getting into the state meet,” Dawson said.
Emporia is scheduled to swim again at Topeka West on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 5 p.m., with diving scheduled for Friday, Feb. 3 at Maize at 5 p.m.
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 6. Will Walker, Logan Woydziak, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi – 1:58.25
200 free: 14. Tyler Luthi – 2:17.12
200 IM: 11. Shane Anderson – 2:37.94
50 free: 5. Logan Woydziak – 24.52
100 fly: 8. Shane Anderson – 1:10.41
100 free: 7. Logan Woydziak – 57.20
500 free: 11. Ian Navarro – 6:34.59
200 free relay: 8. Shane Anderson, Broden Podrebarac, Luke Marshall, Ian Navarro – 1:47.53
100 back: 6. Will Walker – 1:06.07
100 breast: 6. Broden Podrebarac – 1:20.59
400 free relay: 4. Tyler Luthi, Ian Navarro, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak – 3:55.24
