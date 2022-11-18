The Emporia City Commission approved an ordinance that tackles “unlawful camping” on public property Wednesday morning, drawing heavy criticism from one member of the board.
Ordinance No. 22-49 gives Emporia police the ability to take action on the unauthorized use of public property by prohibiting camping without a permit. City attorney Christina Montgomery said the ordinance pertains to any publicly owned streets, sidewalks, alleys, parking lots, parks, and easements, as well as “any property owned or managed by the city or other governmental agency.”
Montgomery said temporary camping permits would be issued through the city manager’s office. While a fee could come later, city manager Trey Cocking said no fee would be instituted in the first six months. Violations would be referred to the Emporia Police Department as a misdemeanor punishable with a fine and possibly jail time.
Chief Ed Owens told The Gazette that his department has received between five - eight phone calls per shift each day for a little over a month.
“Keep in mind we have two 12 hour shifts,” he said. “We have been experiencing this type of call for a little over a month now. Therefore, the totals I would say are at a minimum of 10 interactions daily.”
The ordinance, he said, would be enforced as a “last effort” in dealing with those situations.
“It gives our officers the authority to move people off of public property that do not have a permit to be on the property,” Owens said. “Creating this ordinance is a way to keep public health and safety a priority. We currently have ordinances that keep people out of our parks after certain hours. This ordinance encompasses all city property with the caveat of camping. It will give our officers the authority to remove anyone — unhoused or not — from camping on public property. Officers will continue to use good sound judgement when we deal with these issues and continue to find alternative ways to deal with a situation. The camping ordinance will be enforced only as a last effort in dealing with these situations.”
Owens told commissioners Wednesday that there are 13 known homeless individuals in Emporia, and 11 of them are locals. He said most of them have families in the area and considered it to be a lifestyle choice in many of those cases.
“We’ve found out it’s a lifestyle, at least for the people that we have in our community,” he said.
Owens said his officers have found that some people don’t want assistance.
“EPD officers always attempt to get them some sort of assistance, whether it be mental health services, food services and/or basic needs,” he said. “It puts our officers in a situation where we do care and want to help with what is available, however, you can not help someone that is not wanting the assistance.”
Emporia Rescue Mission director Lee Alderman agreed that, sometimes, homelessness can be a lifestyle choice. In many cases, however, he sees mental illness and addiction as the main reason people find themselves on the streets.
“The people that I see homeless, it’s almost exclusively mental illness or mental disability,” Alderman said. “It may or may not be caused by drugs and alcohol.”
The Emporia Rescue Mission, which only operates as a men’s shelter, does not accept anyone with an active arrest warrant. They also do not allow drugs or alcohol in the facility.
“All of our guys have to check in with the Emporia Police Department before they can stay at the Emporia Rescue Mission,” Alderman explained. “We make them go down there and they do a full check on them just to make sure. We’re so close to I-35 and I get people passing through.”
He estimated about 70% of the men who ask about staying at the mission don’t come back after being referred to the police department.
Alderman said another issue is a lack of resources to help those dealing with mental illnesses.
“I love CrossWinds and the resources we have but if you understand the history of mental illness in the United States and mental disability back in the 30s, 40s, 50s and even 60s, we had group homes,” he said. “We’ve closed all those down across the United States and took that money and shifted it into prisons. So, all these people with these problems end up in prison.”
Alderman said sometimes people are scared to go to a shelter, and those fears keep them on the streets.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman had pushed back on the idea that homeless individuals were living that way by choice. She criticized the “sanitized language” of the ordinance, which she said targets the “unhoused population,” as well as the rush to get an ordinance passed.
“We’ve had less than one week to consider the care of fellow humans who are unhoused,” she said, adding that it took commissioners a year to pass an ordinance related to chickens in residential areas.
She said the city’s lack of emergency housing for all was a big issue. Brinkman said she believed the Emporia City Commission should make it a priority to open a municipal emergency shelter and there are a number of programs that Emporia could model such a shelter after.
“Our unhoused population continues to go up,” she said. “I don’t see any indicators on the horizon that tells me it will go back down, so it would make sense for us as a municpality to have some safe provision in place for our unhoused population.”
Brinkman said she wanted to see the city make movements toward a municipal shelter as soon as possible.
Owens and Alderman agreed that the lack of a women’s shelter was an issue. Of the shelters in Emporia open to women and children, specific criteria must be met before aid is given.
“Every given night, we probably have one or two homeless families either in Jones Park or the Walmart parking lot or out at Flying J,” Alderman said. “These are families that live in their cars. Some of these people just try to find a warm spot out of the wind.”
Alderman said the Emporia Rescue Mission would be open to building a women’s shelter on its property on E. 12th Avenue. He estimated a building large enough to house 20 women would run upwards of $500,000.
“If the Jones Fund and some others in the community raised the money, we could put it on our property and it could be done in no time,” he said. “We need it desperately. I think if the community got behind it, it would happen real fast.”
Alderman noted that the Emporia Rescue Mission was able to raise $400,000 in 30 days for its move and renovation.
He said there are simple ways people can help the homeless population locally, whether it’s simply getting them a blanket, gloves and a warm coat, or even offering to pay for a hotel room.
“These people need us to take care of them,” he said. “You’ve got to realize that these are people that have some type of mental illness or disability that limits their ability to work in the modern day 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. world. .... I just think it’s important as a society that we try and help these people where they’re at. Don’t force them to go some place or do something. If they need a coat, get it for them. If they need gloves, get them gloves. We can all afford those things.”
The ordinance, which goes into effect after it appears in The Emporia Gazette this weekend, will sunset in six months on May 7, 2023. Commissioners will revisit the policy in May.
