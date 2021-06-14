The second annual Bowling 4 Businesses event got the ball rolling to help local businesses Saturday at Flint Hills Lanes.
Organizers Josh Young and Matt Johnson, who are both members of the Lyon County Boosters, said the event took months to put together.
“There is a lot of preparation that goes into it, I feel like I have more of the easy side with the fundraising and contacting a lot of the sponsors, Josh is more of the behind the scenes,” Johnson said. “He has difficult work with designing the panels, mocking up everything that you see, and getting it approved by the sponsors before we print them. He does the actual work.”
After the first Bowling 4 Businesses event in 2020, Johnson and Young wanted to keep the event similar to last year but had more time to prepare this year.
“It’s the same thing as last year, just trying to continue to help those who are affected by COVID and the pandemic,” Johnson said. “We’ve learned a lot from last year with it being our first event, so we gave ourselves a little bit more prep time this year than last year. We’ve kind of taken what we have learned last year, what worked and didn’t work, and just built from there.”
The outcome wasn’t as great as the boosters were hoping for, but they were overall satisfied with the support received from the sponsors and were looking forward to the event next year.
“We didn’t see quite as much participation as we were hoping for, but overall everyone who came out seemed to have a good time,” Young said. “We had tons of support from our sponsors, so I’d say we’re pretty satisfied with the outcome this year.”
With money issues caused by the pandemic becoming less and less, Bowling 4 Businesses might take a different direction in future years.
“We want to continue to do it because we’re getting a lot of support, especially from the sponsors. There was a number of them that started to reach out to us before we started calling them this year to make sure that we are doing it again,” Johnson said. “So we want to continue to do it, we just don’t know what it’s going to evolve to and what it’s going to look like at this point.”
Each member of the team has their favorite part, pushing them to continue the event to support local businesses.
“I am a graphic designer so I like the behind-the-scenes, branding this whole thing, and getting all of the print done and ready for the event. Of course, the event is fun as well,” Young said.
“I like the event itself,” Johnson said. “Not saying that I don’t enjoy the fundraising part, but the event, getting to see people actually here and actually seeing the fruits of our labor is what we get to see here with Josh’s work, with the panels over the alley, my work with contacting those sponsors, and just getting people to the event and participating in it.”
The Lyon County Boosters are currently looking for businesses that are needing help, and to apply to be a recipient of funds, there is a form available under the “Apply to be a Recipient” tab on bowling4businesses.com.
