The Emporia High School boys swim and dive teams finished third place at the Campus Invitational in Wichita on Thursday.
“Most of the boys did not swim their main events as I tried to switch them up a little and get them into something new for a meet, but they really rose to the occasion and made the most of it,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “We have been battling illnesses all week and had a few out for the meet and a couple who were not operating at 100%, but they still all gave a great performance. Every boy we took scored team points for us in some fashion and that is awesome for a group of boys that is this young and still gaining experience.”
Braxton Higgins won the diving, with Alex Allemang coming in third.
Emporia had two relay teams finish in the top three: the 400-free relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi, and Logan Woydziak took second and the 200-free relay team of Bedolla, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, and Woydziak took third.
Emporia will return to the pool for the Shawnee Mission West Invite on Tuesday. Dawson noted this is where the state meet will be held this year, and the boys are looking forward to getting a peak at the big stage.
“In the past, our guys have really had some great swims there and they like the pool,” Dawson said. “It’s a fast pool, so we are hoping to drop a little more time in a few things before we head into the break and get some much-needed rest already.”
200 medley relay: 4. Will Walker, Shane Anderson, Tyler Luthi, Ian Navarro – 2:06.57.
200 free: 7. Will Walker – 2:24.15
200 IM: 5. Shane Anderson – 2:38.07
50 free: 5. Logan Woydziak – 25.12
Diving: 1. Braxton Higgins – 295.30
100 fly: 7. Logan Woydziak – 1:11.40
100 free: 4. Will Walker – 58.77
500 free: 7. Shane Anderson – 6:55.85
200 free relay: 3. Rudy Bedolla, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak – 1:42.71
100 back: 12. Landon Bird – 1:34.94
100 breast: 9. Broden Podrebarac – 1:26.57
400 free relay: 2. Rudy Bedolla, Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi, Logan Woydziak – 4:01.51
