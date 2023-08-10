Jordy Cornejo-Campoverde will appear before Judge Lee Fowler for a status conference in late August, after a review hearing Thursday morning.
Cornejo-Campoverde was one of six suspects in the 2017 murder of Jesus Avila.
The hearing followed Wednesday’s sentencing for Samuel Garcia, the alleged gunman in Avila’s murder. Judge Jeffry Larson sentenced Garcia to over 51 years in prison and over $20,000 in restitution.
Additional suspects Alan Alanis, Andrew Granado and Jovan Pecina have plea hearings set for Aug. 21 while Armando Nunez is now in prison after reaching a plea bargain on lesser offenses.
Cornejo-Campoverde will be back in Lyon County District Court Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m. for a status conference.
