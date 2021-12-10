Area teams continued early-season tournament play Thursday night.
GIRLS
Lebo improved its record to 3-0, defeating Heritage Christian Academy 53-28 at the Central Heights Tournament. Sophomore Audrey Peek continued her scoring ways, leading Lebo with 14 points. Junior Brooklyn Jones scored 12 and freshman Saige Hadley added 10 of her own. Defensively, the Wolves didn’t allow a Charger player to score in double digits. They will play Santa Fe Trail Saturday in the tournament championship.
Northern Heights dropped its first game of the season 29-27 to Frankfort at the Wabaunsee Tournament. The game was tied at halftime, but the Wildcats couldn’t close it out. Teagan Hines had 11 points for Northern Heights, whose record drops to 2-1. It will play Wabaunsee on Friday.
Olpe defeated Neodesha 43-35 at the Yates Center Tournament, moving to 2-1 on the season. The Eagles were led by Milly Bailey with 10 and Kadey Robert with eight. They will play Bluestem On Friday.
Madison moved to 3-0 with a 33-16 win over Marmaton Valley at the Marmaton Valley Tournament.
Hartford lost for the first time this year, falling to Bluestem 42-39. The Jaguars are now 2-1.
Chase County will play Centre on Friday.
BOYS
Northern Heights lost a close contest to Frankfort Thursday 45-40 at the Wabaunsee Tournament. The Wildcats outscored Frankfort in the first and third quarters, taking a 31-30 lead into the fourth but couldn’t hold on. Kolden Ryberg scored 15 points, while Jarrod Campbell managed 11. The Wildcats fell to 0-3 and will play Wabaunsee on Friday.
Hartford lost Thursday to Bluestem in a 67-54 effort, dropping the Jaguars to 1-2. However, Shayden Sull put up 27 on the Lions and Ali Smith scored 16.
Olpe crushed Yates Center 52-13, leading 38-9 after the third quarter. Derek Hoelting logged 16 points and teammate Damon Redeker scored 14 in the lopsided victory. The Eagles moved to 2-1 and will play Bluestem Friday.
Madison took care of business against Marmaton Valley, winning 47-25. It was basically game, set, match after the third quarter when Madison increased its lead by 28 points. Bulldog Drew Stutesman went 7 of 14 from the field for 16 points and notched five steals. Braden Foltz also shot 50% from the floor, tallying 13 points while grabbing seven rebounds. The Bulldogs are 3-0.
Lebo knocked off Iola 49-45 at the Central Heights Tournament to move to 2-1 on the year. Landon Grimmett scored 17 for the Wolves.
Chase County will play Centre on Friday.
