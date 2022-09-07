On Sept. 1, Kansas certified the results of the 2022 primary election — after three recounts produced few changes to the initial results.
Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab stopped by The Gazette Tuesday to speak about election security and said the question of security is one they have been answering for years.
“If we haven’t proven it already, after that recount we’ve proven it now,” Schwab said. “Our clerks and our poll workers are people of integrity. We have thousands of people working together to pull off an election. It’s not this giant conspiracy that thousands and thousands of people are trying to hijack elections; it’s not true.”
The recent primary election, which occurred on Aug. 2, sparked outcries from Kansas citizens on the security of Kansas elections. Three recounts — House District 118, Republican State Treasurer, and the Value Them Both Constitutional Amendment — produced little changes to the initial results of the election, proving the validity and security of elections in Kansas.
“At the end of the day the recount proved that our clerks get it right, our poll workers get it right,” Schwab said.
Schwab also said County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat did an excellent job with the constitutional amendment recount in Lyon County.
As previously reported by the Gazette, the recount of the constitutional amendment in Lyon County found a single vote difference — bringing the “no” votes down to 6,264.
The initial after-canvass results of the amendment vote in Lyon County recorded 3,625 votes in favor and 6,265 votes against the amendment. The results after the second canvass conducted on Aug. 16 dropped the votes against the amendment by one. The “yes” votes stayed the same.
Vopat said she had confidence in the election equipment and attributed the single vote difference to human error.
“A lot of times there is a change in vote simply because a voter didn’t fill out a ballot right,” Schwab said.
Anything from using an ink pen on a ballot to simply drawing a line through an oval instead of filling it in can be interpreted differently by ballot counters or tabulators — and could result in a small change in votes.
“That’s why you sometimes have differences of opinion, but it didn’t change anything,” Schwab explained. “And one thing we know is that, after our elections are certified, the winners are in fact winners and the losers are in fact losers.”
Schwab said recent legislation, such as the close race audit that certified the results of the Republican state treasurer race, helped with that reassurance.
“We don’t want to … make it complicated. We had so much change previously with voter ID, proof of citizenship, now not proof of citizenship. Let’s be consistent so voters will know where to vote, when to vote, and keep it consistent,” he said. “What we want to make sure is, if we increase security as we did with the 1% audit, it doesn’t affect the voter. This is on the backend security, so that way the voter doesn’t have a higher burden, there’s no voter confusion for them. They’re voting the way they’ve been voting, and we want it to be a pleasant experience for them.”
Schwab also shared some information about the Secretary of State’s office’s online business filing system — www.ksbiz.kansas.gov.
“If you’re looking at filing a business, that’s a great resource for the people of Kansas,” Schwab said.
Schwab said currently, businesses have to apply for permits and licenses separately with multiple departments. In the next year, Schwab hopes to launch a new way of filing for a business — allowing individuals to file everything they need for each department all in one place.
“This is important because, during the shutdown, we were still doing 80 new business filings a day. We normally do about 110. We’re doing over 130 now,” Schwab said. “So that’s a lot of new small businesses. A lot of people who lost their jobs during the pandemic are creating businesses, so we want to make it as easy as we can because the more business creation you have the better chance you have of major employers which [support] communities like Emporia.”
