The threat of rain didn’t stop more than 100 people from coming out for Corner House, Inc.’s Recovery in the Park picnic Saturday at Jones Park.
The picnic was a way to celebrate those who are actively battling addiction with family and friends, in a safe and sober environment.
Community Education and Advocacy Director Autumn Irwin said the event was a way to connect people in recovery as well as their families to local resources they may not know about.
“A lot of the times when you are suffering from addiction or you have been impacted by somebody who’s suffering from addiction, you don’t realize what resources are there and that your community is there to embrace you,” she said. “Then, you’ve also got that stigma that for so many years — even between mental health and substance use — there’s just that stigma that has put it in the dark. It’s time to put [recovery] in the light and for everybody to be educated.”
Local sponsors Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention and Flint Hills Community Health Center both sent representatives to the picnic as a way to visit with people and chat about what resources they had available.
“A lot of the time when you think about mental health, and even about addiction, you think about how hard it is to walk into a facility,” Irwin said. “You walking into that [room] and sitting in that chair is the hardest thing you’ll have to do aside from becoming sober. We just wanted people to see what resources were there in case people wanted to talk to them, because when you meet somebody personally, it’s going to raise those expectations for when you reach out to them.”
Mickey W., who asked to be identified only by his last initial, was one of Corner House’s clients who was out enjoying some time out in the park. Mickey said he is almost five months sober, after struggling with drugs and alcohol for many years.
“I’ve been kind of in and out of recovery, but I never really utilized the tools I was given,” he said. “I’m four months and 26 days right now. That’s one of the longest I’ve ever been without alcohol or drugs. I’m on a pretty good mission right now.”
Mickey said he was more “confident” in his recovery program this time around, and is taking this more seriously. That, he said, was something that was always missing for him before. He has cut out people who were negative influences in his life and is working to surround himself with people he wants to emulate.
“You have to surround yourself with who you want to be like,” Mickey said. “If you can surrender to your addiction and say, ‘You defeated me and now I need to change my life,’ that means you need to change everything about you.”
Having been in and out of recovery programs in the past, Mickey said this time around felt different.
“Whenever I came back into recovery this time, I was totally defeated,” he said. “I was depressed. I had never felt the feeling of defeat before, and people call that hitting your bottom, but I just call it being defeated. I think you have to get mad at your addiction and you have to say, ‘I’m done.’ If you don’t have an inclination to be pissed off at your addiction, you’re going to come right back to it. You have to be able to say, ‘I’m done.’ This time I utilized serenity and humility and I got rid of my cell phone and any kind of contact that I had on the outside other than my treatment; I got rid of it.”
Mickey said every day is a battle, but he’s optimistic because he’s feeling more confident in himself.
“I had to get right with myself and that’s the key issue,” he said. “That’s the foundation, first and foremost. You have to be happy with you.”
Irwin said, as an addictions counselor, she has seen many people transform over the course of a recovery program.
“When I see individuals — and I see individuals every day in our facility who can be under the influence, but let me tell you — when they become sober, it’s a completely different person,” she said. “I think that’s what keeps me going, because sometimes it can be mentally and physically exhausting. When you’re trying to get them through relapse, when you’re trying to get them through those cravings. I think everybody who walks through the door at Corner House as an employee, we don’t get up for ourselves; we get up for those individuals.”
For more information about Corner House visit www.cornhouseinc.org.
