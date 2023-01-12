The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fifth at a home invitational on Thursday.

Emporia ended with 307 total points, just six points behind Hayden for fourth (313) and 11.5 behind Junction City for third (318.5). Seaman won the event with a score of 441.5.

