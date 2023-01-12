The Emporia High School boys swim team finished fifth at a home invitational on Thursday.
Emporia ended with 307 total points, just six points behind Hayden for fourth (313) and 11.5 behind Junction City for third (318.5). Seaman won the event with a score of 441.5.
After having the holiday break prior to their last meet, head coach Jamie Dawson felt the team would be fatigued a bit having a full week of practice going into this meet. But she was pleased with what she saw from some of the boys who fought through.
“I think Logan, Will, Tyler and Ian [Navarro] all had really good swims and they were tired and sore the whole day,” Dawson said. “Those kinds of things are good and I think once you see one or two of them step up like that, it will hopefully carry over and the rest of them will do the same thing.”
The 200 free relay team of Tyler Luthi, Shane Anderson, Will Walker and Logan Woydziak finished second for the Spartans top event of the day. Tyler Luthi finished third in the 100 free and fourth in the 200 IM.
“I think I swam really well today,” Luthi said. “I think my conditioning is really paying dividends because I’ve cut a lot of time since last year and I’m starting to develop into a really good swimmer.”
The Spartans will swim next Thursday, Jan. 19 at Campus High School in Wichita at 5:30 p.m.
200 medley relay: 6. Will Walker, Noah Coltrane, Shane Anderson, Luke Marshall – 2:05.53
200 free: 5. Logan Woydziak – 2:18.55
200 IM: 4. Tyler Luthi – 2:37.16
50 free: 6. Will Walker – 25.43
100 free: 3. Tyler Luthi – 57.67
500 free: 8. Ian Navarro – 6:39.94
200 free relay: 2. Tyler Luthi, Shane Anderson, Will Walker, Logan Woydziak – 1:41.03
100 back: 4. Will Walker – 1:10.47
100 breast: 6. Logan Woydziak – 1:18.43
400 free relay: 5. Logan Woydziak, Finneas Reynolds, Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi – 4:10.26
