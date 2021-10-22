It’s also post-season for area cross country as teams prepare for regional meets this weekend.
Chase County and Northern Heights will be competing on Saturday in its 2A regional meet at the Strong City-Tallgrass National Prairie Reserve.
Lebo runs at Centralia City Lake in its 1A regional meet.
Hartford, Madison and Olpe are at the Wichita-Cessna Activities Center for their 1A regional competition.
Three teams and 10 runners advance to state from each regional in the 2A meet, and four teams and 10 runners in the 1A meet. The state meet (1A and 2A) is Oct. 30 at the Victoria-Sand Plum Nature Trail in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.