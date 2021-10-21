The Flint Hills League and Lyon County League volleyball tournaments were held last weekend, officially commencing the postseason for area programs.
For the most part, area teams represented well.
Lebo crushed it throughout the day, and Madison had a strong showing.
The Wolves won all of their Lyon County League tournament matches and improved to 33-4. Lebo defeated Burlingame in the final 23-35, 25-14, 25-22.
Madison (20-11 ) lost to Burlingame in the semi-finals 19-25, 17-25, but toppled Southern Coffey County in the consolation match 25-11, 25-22.
Hartford and Olpe didn’t fare as well.
Hartford (7-21) lost immediately to Burlingame in pool B, 21-25, 24-26, and then battled Southern Coffey County 21-25, 25-21, 22-25 in a losing effort. The Jaguars managed a moment of redemption, defeating Marais des Cygnes Valley (MCV) 25-22, 25-19.
Olpe (10-23) never got its footing, losing all of its matches in pool A.
In the Flint Hills tournament, Northern Heights compiled a 2-1 record in pool play and were 1-1 in bracket play.
The Ladycats (20-15) prevailed against Osage City in a bracket match that decided third place, 25-21, 25-22.
Northern Heights lost to Clay Center 11-25, 8-25, and Herington 18-25, 24-26 last Tuesday.
Chase County (7-26) lost all of its pool play matches at the tournament.
All sub-state tournaments will take place on Saturday. The winner advances to the state tournament on Oct. 29-30.
Madison and Olpe are at Moran-Marmaton Valley High School in 1A Division I sub-state play, and Lebo and Hartford travel to Waverly High School for their 1A Division II sub-state tournament.
Northern Heights will be playing its 2A sub-state tournament at Lyndon High School, and Chase County is at Hillsboro High School.
