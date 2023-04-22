The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act is creating changes for Emporia High School athletes, following an announcement from the Kansas State High School Activities Association Friday.
Kansas lawmakers overrode the governor’s veto of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act on April 5, effectively banning transgender girls and women from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity from kindergarten through college.
The bill also gives legal cause to students who are “deprived of an athletic opportunity” because of or retaliated against for reporting a violation of the bill and could entitle them to compensation.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) oversees all sports competitions in the state for high schoolers. The current pre-participation physical evaluation form, which is used to determine a student’s eligibility to play a sport, asks questions about a student’s health, medical history and other concerns that could affect their ability to safely play a sport.
The current form makes limited references to sex, gender and biological makeup — simply asking the student to list their sex and information on menstruation or groin pain, if applicable.
KSHSAA already has policies “to address the participation of transgendered students in all KSHSAA sponsored athletics and activities” in place. The policies include informing the school principal or athletic director of the student’s wishes to participate in a sport consistent with their gender identity, ensuring the student is not attempting to participate in a sport to gain an unfair advantage and notifying KSHSAA of the student prior to their participation.
The KSHSAA Executive Board holds the authority to make a final ruling, and appealing parties would be required to provide a transcript, related medical information and other pertinent documentation.
On Friday, Emporia Public Schools informed EHS parents and guardians that the current pre-participation physical evaluation forms can no longer be used for high school athletes as a result of the act.
“Due to the Fairness in Sports bill passing the legislature this Spring, the Kansas Athletic Training Association released the following statement: ‘…updates are coming to the PPE (pre-participation physical evaluation) form provided by the Kansas State High School Activities Association, KSHSAA. At this time, please DO NOT use or accept the current physical form. KSHSAA will provide the updated form soon. Be on the lookout for that communication,’” the district said in an email to parents and guardians. “The KSHSAA Executive Board is meeting on April 27th to discuss the physical form. If you or your student has picked up a KSHSAA physical form, please discard this form as we will not be able to accept it at this time. We will keep you updated when the updated KSHSAA physical form is available.”
Director of Community Relations Lyndel Landgren said the district would need to consult with the school nurse before more information could be released.
The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act and bills like it operate under the assumption that transgender girls and women have an unfair advantage at sports due to biological makeup.
While studies are still being conducted on the effectiveness of hormone therapy on equalizing athletic ability, current findings indicate that sex assigned at birth has little consequence on athletic ability. In 2017, the Journal of Sports Medicine found that “there is no direct or consistent research suggesting transgender female individuals (or male individuals) have an athletic advantage at any stage of their transition.”
Currently, Kansas only has three transgender girls eligible to compete in high school sports.
Gov. Laura Kelly, who vetoed the bill on March 17, has spoken out against the act and similar bills in the past.
“Let’s be clear about what this bill is all about — politics,” she said. “It won’t increase any test scores. It won’t help any kids read or write. It won’t help any teachers prepare our kids for the real world. Here’s what this bill would actually do: harm the mental health of our students.”
The law is set to take effect July 1.
