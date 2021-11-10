Three area schools representing each of the state’s three smallest classifications remain in the high school football playoffs and Friday night’s sectionals will whittle each bracket down to its four semifinalists.
Olpe takes on Jefferson County North in a 1A contest while Madison faces Little River in 8-Player Division I and Lebo squares off against Thunder Ridge in 8-Player Division II.
Lebo will kick off at 5 p.m. Friday while Madison and Olpe will both play at 7 p.m. Each area school will host its opponent this week.
Jefferson County North (8-2) at Olpe (10-0)
The Eagles got a headstart on their preparation for the Chargers when they watched film on last week’s opponent Jackson Heights, who had recently played the Jefferson County North.
“We’ve actually kind of watched film on that because … we were preparing for Jackson Heights, so we had the Jeff North film,” said Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt. “So we kind of know what they want to do.”
Olpe will have to gameplan for Chargers senior Caleb Worthington. He dropped 117 rushing yards on Troy’s defense last week, scoring three touchdowns in a 48-8 regional win.
The winner will play the winner of Centralia (8-2) vs. Lyndon (6-3) in next week’s sub-state round for the right to play in the state championship game.
Little River (10-0) at Madison (10-0)
Madison will host defending state Little River in a battle of unbeaten teams Friday, with the Bulldogs in search of revenge.
The Redskins ended the Bulldogs’ season last year with a 48-24 win in the sub-state round of the 2020 playoffs and the Bulldogs have neither forgiven nor forgotten.
“We’ve got the score of that game written up all over our weight room and in our locker room,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “It’s just one of those games we’ve kind of had our sights on for right at a year. The kids are excited. … We’ve got to have a really, really good week and we’ve got to make sure we clean up all those penalties and turnovers that we had tonight.”
Little River ousted Burlingame 42-26 last week.
Bryson Turner is a key to the Bulldogs’ success. He’s only carried the ball 78 times this season, but when he takes it, he makes it count. Turner tends to gain yards in chunks, averaging a colossal 19.6 yards every time he gets a carry.
Meanwhile, Little River deploys the dual threat of running back Braxton Lafferty and quarterback Rylan Konen. Lafferty has been to the house 19 times this season, carrying the ball for 1,084 yards and amassing five 100-plus games. Konen has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 18 TDs.
The winner will play Sedan (10-0) or Canton-Galva (9-1) next week.
Thunder Ridge (10-0) at Lebo (9-1)
The play of Lebo senior quarterback Kyle Reese has taken the Wolves far this season, as he’s thrown for 1,233 yards and 23 touchdowns. On the ground, he’s logged nearly 1,200 yards and 31 scores.
But Friday’s opponent, Thunder Ridge, is not without its talent. Longhorns quarterback Dylan Bice ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns against Frankfort in a 58-8 win last Friday. He also went 9-of-11 passing.
The Wolves beat Thunder Ridge 70-40 during the 2020 regular season. The winner of this game will play either Waverly (7-1) or Axtell (10-0) next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.