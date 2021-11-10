Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.