The Lighthouse of Emporia, a new counseling service, will open its doors later this month to provide life coaching and spiritual mentoring to people of all ages who are going through difficulty and need someone to talk to.
It is the brainchild of longtime Emporia resident Allen Wilson, who brings a personal history of recovery, a bachelor’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from Emporia State University and state licensure in addiction counseling to his work.
Wilson overcame a 17-year substance use habit and has been sober for the past two decades. In that time, he has worked with individuals in various capacities to help them overcome their own addictive behaviors.
And then one day, he had a conversation with a business partner that changed the direction his work was going.
“He approached me one day and said, ‘Hey, man, I really think that you need to be doing this professionally and reach out and try to do this on a broader spectrum,’” Wilson said. “So we talked about it for a couple of days and I agreed and then that was really what birthed The Lighthouse.”
Wilson said that anyone is welcome to receive services at The Lighthouse of Emporia and that his services will not be limited to addictions but could also include grief, marriage, anger, depression or other general life circumstances.
“Really, what I’m doing here is spiritual mentoring, more than anything else is encouraging people,” he said.
Wilson clarified that, because of his addiction counseling license, he would be able to work clinically with individuals who have a substance use disorder. However, he is not a licensed psychologist or therapist, although he has educated himself enough both to provide relevant advice and to know when it’s time to refer an individual to someone with more education and qualifications.
“If someone comes in and needs a little encouragement or life coaching and I sit with them for a little while and I can definitely tell that they need something out of my professional scope then I have so many connections in Emporia from doing this for so many years now where I’ll know where to send them if they need something more than what I provide them here, which is, again, just spiritual guidance,” he said.
Wilson described his role as a life coach as being similar to that of a fitness coach, who helps an individual learn how to work out while also providing accountability and encouragement. Life coaches do not treat mental illness like psychologists and therapists do, just as fitness instructors do not treat physical illness or injury like doctors or physical therapists do.
But as a life coach, Wilson is able to bring his own experience to sessions with clients more so than a psychologist would, his services are always completely voluntary and he isn’t qualified to diagnose mental illnesses, all of which could set some people at ease.
“That’s why I call that being a spiritual mentor and really making someone know that, ‘Hey, we’re on the same level here. We’re equal. I’m not above you,’” Wilson said.
Although Wilson comes to his work from a Christian perspective, he said that The Lighthouse of Emporia is not a Christian ministry and he would not discuss religion or spirituality with a client if that was not something they were interested in.
“I’m completely open-minded to working with anyone who’s having a problem in any area of life and addressing that problem,” Wilson said. “If they want to address spirituality, we can do that too. This is just the way you feel out someone at the very beginning. If they’re not really wanting to do that then that’s one of the issues I won’t press. We’ll work on whatever it is that’s troubling their life.”
While life coaching is almost never covered by health insurance since it does not treat a specific health condition, Wilson said that he sets per-session fees on a sliding scale based upon the client’s income.
Anyone who is interested in working with Wilson is invited to reach out via email at armourupsoldier@gmail.com, call 620-757-9931 or visit lighthouseofemporia.com.
