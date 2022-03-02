The Emporia Gazette
Freelance journalist Pavel Kulyuk lives in the disputed Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Kulyuk sent his resume into The Gazette in early February, prior to the start of Russia’s invasion into the country. When we didn’t hear from him this week, we reached out to learn more about his current situation.
Kulyuk said the situation has gotten worse in Kramatorsk and the city was preparing for street fighting.
“Leaving the house is not safe,” he said. “I haven’t been out for three days. Even the lights are not allowed to be turned on at night. Air raid sirens are constantly sounding. I think the next interesting information will be after the fights are over.”
On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Russia had renewed its assault Wednesday on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe.
The escalation of attacks on crowded cities followed an initial round of talks between outgunned Ukraine and nuclear power Russia on Monday that resulted in only a promise to meet again. It was not clear when new talks might take place — or what they would yield. Ukraine’s leader earlier said Russia must stop bombing before another meeting.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decried Russia’s bombardment as a blatant terror campaign, while U.S. President Joe Biden warned on Tuesday that if the Russian leader didn’t “pay a price” for the invasion, the aggression wouldn’t stop with one country.
The bombardment continued Wednesday. Ukrainian UNIAN news agency quoted the health administration chief of the northern city of Chernihiv as saying two cruise missiles hit a hospital there.
The hospital’s main building suffered damage, Serhiy Pivovar said, and authorities were working to determine the casualty toll. No other information was immediately available.
(1) comment
I requested a response to an earlier post from Ukraine and didn’t get one. I’m hoping that he was referring to Americans and not Ukranians. I’ll probably never know.
With that said, I want to express my deepest admiration to the people of Ukraine who are resisting Putin’s evil. the geopolitical dynamics are complex in that part of the world, but the moral dimensions are, as I see it, crystal clear.
When Zelinsky became president of Ukraine, Western media and political elites had a field day. The Ukranians had elected a comedian to lead lead them(they actually had). What could a militarily weak country with a comedian/president do against Putin and his military might.
They’re not laughing now. President Zelinsky and the Ukranian people have mustered enormous courage and determination against overwhelming odds. They may be overwhelmed in the end, but even if that happens they will not lose the things in life that our truly valuable- dignity, courage, faith, love of family, country, freedom…,,
It’s rate these days to see that kind of leadership on display. Our leaders all too often masters of the sound bite, meaningless gestures, lusting for power and financial gain. Our illuminati are pretty much the same. While bombs and rockets are cascading down on Ukraine, one of their media big stars was complaining about not being able to take a scheduled vacation to Italy because of events in Ukraine. Talk about a classic definition of crassness and indifference. Not to be outdone, John Kerry lamented about the impact the death and mayhem was having on global warming, his pet project.
It makes me want to vomit.
I don’t know how long the Ukranians can hold out, but I’ m heartened to see they have awakened something in us. The West is responding, perhaps too late and far too long after Putin began to rattle his saber.Seeing courage and resolve on display has a way of doing that. Knowing our politicians as I do, they’ll probably try to make political hay and credit for the resolve and courage of the Ukranians.
That also makes me want to vomit.
We were privileged years ago to host a young high school student from the Republic of Moldova, which had declared its independence from the Soviets in the early nineties. She went back home after high school, then came back and lived with us while she worked on a graduate degree in business at ESU. She is now married, with two children and lives on the west coast. We’ve had the privilege of meeting her mother, father, and brother. Like her, they are made of “really good stuff.” Right now, they, along with the other people of Moldova (the poorest country in Europe, by the way), are welcoming Ukranian refugees by the thousands, especially Jews, who are a prime target of Putin’s wrath. Even now, Belarus, a Putin ally/client is threatening to invade Moldova. If they do, I am confident that the Moldovan response will mirror the Ukranian response.
Meanwhile, the Gazette forums will be filled with trite, unimportant, and often malicious trash.
Such are the times.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.