The Emporia High School boys golf team narrowly missed a team showing in the state finals, after competing at the KSHSAA 5A State Tournament at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Winfield on Monday.
The top six teams qualify for the second round on Tuesday, and the Spartans shot 324 as a team, which was good for seventh place. The Spartans fell three strokes shy of sixth-place finisher St. James Academy of Lenexa.
“It’s a situation where we just keep making the same mistakes and unfortunately for the team, it’s going to put an end to the season,” Emporia coach Rick Eckert said. “I wanted it so bad for them to get to that second day. They have worked so hard this year, but I’m really proud of the guys. We had a pretty rough start today and everybody fought back, did what they could and they never quit and that’s all I can ever ask.”
Senior Brooks Sauder led the Spartans with a score of 78 (+6) while junior Caden Massey shot a 79 (+7). Freshmen Nolan Jacob finished with an 82 (+10), Hudson Sauder carded an 85 (+13) and Will Walker tallied 90 (+18).
At the end of the day, it was the short game that came back to haunt Emporia.
“That’s going to be my thing to think about all off-season is what do we need to do differently because there was just no consistency with our putting this year,” Eckert said. “That was the big weak link and you look at today and all the guys are missing puts and you think, ‘man, where could we have saved three shots?’ We just couldn’t put it in when we absolutely had to.”
In addition to the top six teams, the top 20 individuals from other teams will compete on Tuesday, weather permitting. If the event is rained out, today’s results will conclude the championship.
Brooks Sauder, Massey and Jacob will advance to day two as individuals. Sauder has led Emporia all season as the team’s only senior and with a talented trio of freshmen that got to experience this stage, Eckert is proud of what this team was able to accomplish.
“Brooks has grown up so much over the last year and he has provided us with great leadership,” Eckert said. “Not just in the scores he shoots, but in his work ethic and his dedication to making his game better. That’s something that rubs off on the younger kids. They watch him. They work with him. He helps them sometimes and they help him sometimes. The teamwork of this team has been phenomenal this year.
“It really is about as good as I’ve ever had with a group of kids and they’re reaping the rewards. We qualified for state, won our region and now we’re going to miss making the cut at state by three shots. I’m just tremendously proud of what they’ve done this year.”
