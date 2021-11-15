The finalists have been set for the third annual Grocery Grab put on by the Emporia Rotary Club and Good’s CashSaver.
On Saturday, Good’s store manager James Miller drew and read out the names of the six individuals or organizations who will have the chance to win a five-minute, all-you-can-grab grocery shopping spree paid for by the Rotary Club.
The six finalists are Susan Cates, Rob Brooks, Carol Alderman, Sandra Butler, Corky’s Cupboard and the John and Frances Ice Kitchen and Food Pantry.
The winner of the Grocery Grab will be selected at 6:45 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. They will then spend their five minutes snagging as much as they can that day while the other five finalists will receive $50 gift cards.
This year’s Rotary Club president Alex Mosakowski said that there are some restrictions for the Grocery Grab – for example, non-food items and alcohol products are off-limits – but for the most part, it’s a free-for-all. And with only five minutes and nearly an entire grocery store at their feet, the finalists will need to prepare a strategy beforehand.
“If they want to grab as much stuff as they can, they can definitely spend as much time in the meat department grabbing all the heavy meat and all the heavy, expensive stuff,” he said. “They have to plan it. Last year, Abundant Harvest knew exactly what they wanted. They wanted the stuff that was going to last a long time, so like spices and canned stuff. They got a lot of stuff, it was cheaper, but it was better for them.”
The finalists were selected from a pool of about 500 raffle tickets, which were sold by individual Rotarians and at Trox Gallery and Gifts, the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Good’s CashSaver for $10 apiece throughout the month of October. Mosakowski said that some people purchased tickets and then donated them to organizations such as the Emporia Rescue Mission, Abundant Harvest or SOS Inc.
The proceeds from the ticket sales – minus the final cost of the Grocery Grab – will be donated to Family Promise of the Flint Hills, a non-profit organization started this year to help address homelessness.
Mosakowski said that the event was created out of the desire to create a unique fundraiser that would draw a lot of interest and benefit the community.
“It’s fun, it’s quick and it’s easy,” he said. “What I love is that everyone wins out of it. It’s good for Good’s CashSaver. They’ve been our partner through this for three years and it helps bring attention and customers for them. The proceeds for the Grocery Grab this year are going to go to Family Promise, which just launched this year, so it’s going to be a big benefit for them. And of course, it’s good for Rotary, for showing that we’re doing good. And for the winners, that could help a family out.”
The Rotary Club has been around for more than 100 years and has around 60 members in its Emporia chapter. In addition to the Grocery Grab, each year it donates dictionaries to third-grade students in Emporia and this year is also focusing on donating hygiene products to the Spartan Stop, a pantry helping to meet the basic needs of USD 253 Emporia Public Schools students.
More information about the Rotary Club of Emporia at facebook.com/rotaryemporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.