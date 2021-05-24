The Flinthills Mall held its second annual food truck rally in its parking lot on Saturday.
Despite the rain -- which picked up right at the beginning of lunchtime -- the response of the community was impressive. By noon, most of the food trucks had a line snaking back and forth in front of them.
Flinthills Mall marketing manager Heather Siebert said she had been nervous about the turnout as she looked at the day’s forecast before the event, but that she was incredibly pleased with the number of people who’d still decided to attend.
“I was even shocked that people were showing up right at 10:00. Like, as soon as it started, people were lining up,” Siebert said. “I was really nervous about the rain. I’ve been checking the forecast daily for weeks now. So despite the rain, we have a good crowd and I’m so happy.”
Siebert said that the response to the event had been overwhelmingly positive from those she’d spoken to.
“Everybody seems really pleased,” she said. “They’re trying trucks they haven’t had before and it seems like the wait time compared to last time is a lot shorter, so people able to try more trucks this time around.”
David Mackay brought out his family of four for the food truck rally, with some wanting pizza and others wanting tacos. He said that the rain hadn’t been a deterrent at all.
“We had planned on it in advance and we just weren’t going to let the rain stop us, so we came out anyway,” he said. “We brought umbrellas and ponchos. No big deal.”
Mackay said that this wasn’t the first time his family had gotten their meals from local food trucks.
“Actually, we go to a lot of the local events and we’ve seen most of these places around,” he said.
It was nice to have food truck rallies like this, he said, because they offer the chance to try new things and they also provide a family-friendly atmosphere.
“You don’t want to have people with families packing up their kids and getting back in the car trying to find a place and then coming back downtown, so it’s nice to have these available,” he said.
Madison Schmitt and a young child hadn’t eaten at any of the food trucks before, but they braved the rain because they wanted to see the different food trucks available and try something new. They decided to order from Gustoso.
“We haven’t tried it yet and little man decided he wanted some mac and cheese,” she said.
Siebert said that it was great to have events like this to bring the community together, but also to support the trucks in and around Emporia.
“These are small businesses,” she said. “We need to remember they’re small businesses, so we’ve got to support Emporia business, and it’s a great way to do it.”
Siebert said the Flinthills Mall wants to continue having two food truck rallies each year. This fall, the mall plans to bring back Foodapalooza, a cash-prize competition based upon a judge’s choice and people’s choice.
Even though the spring rally has just wrapped up, Siebert said it’s already time to start working on Foodapalooza.
“I’m going to start reaching out to trucks starting next week trying to get several lined up for this fall,” she said. “... I’m going to really jump on it for next time, that way we can have plenty of trucks here. I’m wanting it to wrap the parking lot.”
