The Kansas Attorney General is reminding residents of several common signs of phishing scams, which can steal personal data or finances.
In a news release Wednesday, Derek Schmidt warned scammers like to use familiar business names, but with an altered email address. The messages can use storytelling to lure readers into clicking on a link or a dangerous attachment.
Phishing also can occur when a message urges readers to “take a look at this”. The links can lead to malware or other viruses.
Schmidt said Kansans can protect themselves from phishing by asking if they know the person or business sending the message. If not, they should delete it without opening it.
Spam text messages can be reported to your messaging app, or by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM). The Federal Trade Commission also has a website for reporting phishing scams.
