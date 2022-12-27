DSC_0826.JPG
Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

COVID-19 response and grant opportunities received the spotlight during the monthly CareArc Board of Directors meeting Tuesday.

The board of directors approved the H8G grant, a one-time allocation grant through the Paycheck Protection and Health Care Enhancement Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.