COVID-19 response and grant opportunities received the spotlight during the monthly CareArc Board of Directors meeting Tuesday.
The board of directors approved the H8G grant, a one-time allocation grant through the Paycheck Protection and Health Care Enhancement Act Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund.
CareArc CEO Renee Hively said the funds, totaling $122,431, will be used to help spread vaccine awareness and confidence.
“The purpose of this grant is to increase the COVID-19 vaccinations in our communities, with a focus on the underserved population, and also to increase vaccine confidence,” Hively said.
CareArc plans to accomplish this through advertising, commercials, testimonies from people who have received the vaccine and more.
“We’ve thrown out a bunch of ideas and really we are going to focus on that vaccine hesitancy and trying to get our community to have more vaccine acceptance,” Hively added. “There’s some marketing campaigns through video, TV ads, targeted populations through Hulu and all of the social media that we can get footage for.”
The funding will last for six months and started on Dec. 1. Hively said the majority of the funding must be spent within the first three or four months, after CareArc submits a budgeted and planned activities list in January.
Additionally, the board voted to remove the COVID-19 mobile unit budgeted under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act grant. According to board president Daphne Mertens, the mobile unit is being removed “due to workforce recruitment to fully staff the unit, limited space to park the unit, increased cost and long-term maintenance expenses.”
The CareArc Board of Directors will meet again Jan. 24, 2023 at noon on Zoom.
