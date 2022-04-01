Suave is the latest in a series of recalls related to a cancer-causing agent in aerosol cans.
The Food and Drug Administration announced two kinds of ”24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants” had “slightly elevated levels of benzene”.
The benzene is not in the ingredients, but the propellant that sprays the product. A similar problem led to recalls of Odor-Eaters last November, then a recall of Brut and Sure deodorants in February.
The Suave recall involves four-ounce and six-ounce cans of “powder” scent, along with six-ounce cans of “fresh” scent. All have an expiration date of September 2023.
The FDA advises people who have these products to discard them at once. Questions about the recall can be answered at SuaveRecall.com, or by calling Unilever at 866-204-9756.
