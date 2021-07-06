The Lyon County Commission will consider a resolution that would terminate the Interlocal Agreement for the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area.
Sam Seeley, Lyon County zoning manager, will speak at 10 a.m. regarding the agreement.
The commission will also consider approving an agreement with Moss Adams not to exceed $30,000.
Also under consideration is approving closing Road 75 to Road "M" from 7:30 a.m. on July 9 to 9 a.m. on July 11 for the Olpe Downhome Fun Run/Walk.
