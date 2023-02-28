The Emporia High School girls basketball team ran away with a 56-37 win over Newton in the sub-state semifinal at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.
This was the first athletic event at Emporia High School since the passing of sophomore Allison Hess. The team played with heavy hearts and the community showed its support as many in attendance were wearing t-shirts that read “Forever A Spartan” on the front and “Alli Hess 9” on the back.
“We had a great crowd tonight,” head coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “I hate that it was under this circumstance but good for that family and our community to rally and be there for each other. Sports are supposed to bring people together and I thought our girls put on a show for them.”
The Spartans opened the game with a 19-0 run and never looked back. Rebecca Snyder scored seven points in the opening frame, followed by Ryan Peak who had five. Dorsey was pleased with how the team started the game.
“I thought we were solid defensively and they had to burn three timeouts in the first quarter because of our pressure,” Dorsey said. “They came out and understood the assignment and they were rolling. There’s nothing else you can ask for to start the game. They looked like a top 5A team in the state and that was cool to see.”
Addie Kirmer went off in the second quarter, scoring 10 of Emporia’s 17 points in the frame as the Lady Spartans took a 36-15 lead into the half. Newton outscored Emporia 14-12 in the third quarter and both teams scored eight points in the final frame.
Emporia hosted its senior night after the game. Regardless of it being a postseason game, Dorsey made sure to treat it like a regular senior night and started all of her seniors.
“With it being postponed, they asked me if we were still going to do it and I said of course,” Dorsey said. “The game is never bigger than that and they deserve it. They have given us four years and I have a lot of respect for those seniors and what they’ve done.”
Snyder and Kirmer led Emporia with 19 points.
It has been a difficult week for the Emporia community, but Dorsey was proud of how her girls responded on the floor.
“Our goal is to raise women that can survive in the real world and it’s hard out there,” Dorsey said. “I was a little nervous about how they would handle tonight but they handled it with grace and poise and I’m proud of them as people for that.”
Emporia will host Maize South in the sub-state final on Friday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
