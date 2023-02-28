The Emporia High School girls basketball team ran away with a 56-37 win over Newton in the sub-state semifinal at Emporia High School on Tuesday night.

This was the first athletic event at Emporia High School since the passing of sophomore Allison Hess. The team played with heavy hearts and the community showed its support as many in attendance were wearing t-shirts that read “Forever A Spartan” on the front and “Alli Hess 9” on the back.

