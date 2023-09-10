The Emporia High School girls tennis team hosted a tournament on Saturday.
Sophomore Kali Keough led the way for the Lady Spartans, finishing third in singles and finishing the day with a 3-1 record. Keough's matches went 8-0, 8-5, 4-8, 8-4 on the day, topping Blue Valley's Ava Kosic in the third-place match.
