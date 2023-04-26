Clara Williams

Emporia's Clara Williams at-bat against Manhattan on April 21.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team put an end to its losing streak by sweeping Highland Park on the road on Wednesday afternoon.

“Today we stayed competitive and had our best day at the plate as a unit,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “Everyone put the bat on the ball at least once. I'm proud of the way we mentally stayed engaged, timed up the pitching and played our game.”

