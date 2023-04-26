The Emporia High School softball team put an end to its losing streak by sweeping Highland Park on the road on Wednesday afternoon.
“Today we stayed competitive and had our best day at the plate as a unit,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “Everyone put the bat on the ball at least once. I'm proud of the way we mentally stayed engaged, timed up the pitching and played our game.”
The Lady Spartans won the first game 18-0 in three innings. The first inning started with five walks as Emporia took a quick 3-0 lead, with one run coming on a passed ball. Aliva Anno scored on a steal of home to make it 4-0 and two more runs scored when Shaylee Ginter doubled to left to make it 6-0 after one.
Emporia then scored 12 times in the second frame. Kaylee Reimer reached on an error to lead off the inning. Anno walked and Yzabel Ultreras was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Marley Sewell singled to drive in a run and Molly Williams followed up with a bases-clearing double to make it 10-0.
Clara Williams then walked and Kiana Flores-Delgado drove in a run with a single. Ginter followed up with another two-run double to make it 13-0. Ryane Howe and Reimer then walked to load the bases and Anno hit a sac fly to center to bring in a run. Ultreras walked to re-load the bases and Sewell drove in two with a double to center. Molly and Clara Williams both walked before Flores-Delgado reached on an error, allowing two more runs to score to make it 18-0.
Ginter went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBI while Sewell and Molly Williams both doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs. Rockley is hoping Sewell will carry over her performance offensively.
“Marley had her best day at the plate so far,” Rockley said. “She got a big confidence boost and I'm hoping she carries that into Friday.”
Emporia won game two 20-1, also in three innings. Ginter led off with a triple and Howe walked. Both scored on a double by Reimer, who stole third and scored on a double by Anno. Ultreras then hit an inside-the-park home run to make it 5-0 Lady Spartans. The team reloaded the bases and Howe drove in two runs with a double and Reimer played two more with a triple.
Highland Park scored one in the bottom half to make it 9-1 after one.
Sewell doubles with one out in the second inning and Molly Williams walked. Clara Williams followed up with a double to make it 10-1, then Flores-Delgado drove in two with a single to make it 12-1. Ginter singled to put runners on first and scored and Howe singled to plate Flores-Delgado. The runners moved up on a wild pitch before Reimer singled to drive in Ginter to make it 14-1.
Anno drove in a run with a single, Ultreras reached on an error which scored a run and two more scored on a Sewell triple to make it 18-1 Emporia after two innings.
The Lady Spartans added two more in the third when Flores-Delgado scored on a passed ball and Ginter scored on a wild pitch.
Ginter went 4-for-4 with a triple and scored four times. She got high praise from her coach for her plate discipline.
“Shaylee once again was our top hitter,” Rockley said. “She's one of the most impressive hitters I've ever worked with. I love her aggressive approach at the plate, but her ability to stay disciplined is what sets her apart from others.”
Howe went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Reimer had three hits, including a double and a triple, had five RBI and scored twice. Flores-Delgado had three hits, two RBI and scored three runs.
Emporia (3-10) will host Iola at Peter Pan Park on Friday, April 28 beginning at 4 p.m.
