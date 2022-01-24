TOPEKA – Jalen Lewis buried a triple as the buzzer sounded to lift Washburn over the Emporia State men’s basketball team 68-65 Saturday afternoon.
The Hornets (14-4, 9-3 MIAA) overcame a 12-point late first-half deficit to make things close, and the lead would change hands 12 times in the final seven minutes of the game. Tray Buchanan hit a layup with 13 seconds remaining, which knotted up the contest at 65-all before Lewis’s game-winner.
Emporia State had one of its poorer shooting games in recent weeks against the Ichabods (11-7, 8-4 MIAA), going 34.9% (22 of 63) from the field and 25% (8 of 32) from 3-point distance. Washburn shot 44.15 (26 of 59) overall and 43.8% (7 of 16) from long-range.
However, the Hornets won the rebounding battle 44-37, including a 12-7 advantage on the offensive glass which allowed them to put up 18 second-chance points.
Jumah’Ri Turner scored 29 points for Emporia State on 9 of 19 shooting and an 8 of 8 performance from the free-throw line. Buchanan added another 18 points, which snapped his streak of 13 straight games of scoring at least 20.
Mason Thiessen led the Hornets in rebounding with eight while Kaden Evans had seven.
Tyler Geiman scored 18 for Washburn, Jonny Clausing had 12, Lewis had 11 and Michael Keegan had 10.
The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for Emporia State and was its first since Dec. 11.
The Hornets will return home Wednesday when they host No. 17 Central Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. The Bronchos (16-2, 11-1 MIAA) knocked off Emporia State 91-67 in Edmond in this season’s first matchup.
