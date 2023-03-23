The Emporia High School girls swim team began its season with a fourth-place finish at the Emporia Invite on Thursday.
The Lady Spartans finished with 262 points, 31 points ahead of Junction City. Lawrence Free State finished first.
“A lot of people probably don’t know we had the defending 6A state champion here,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “They were all 6A schools so when you put yourself up against teams like that, you’re seeing really good competition and that’s what we saw today.”
Senior Alison Brown led Emporia in the 500 free and 200 IM, placing eighth and 11th, respectively. It was her first time swimming the IM but she was glad about how she did for the first time out.
“Going into it, I was super nervous swimming the IM for the first time and not having swam in a while,” Brown said. “But I totally outdid my expectations for myself today.”
Dawson is glad to get the first meet under their belt so the team has something to build off of going forward.
“We learned a lot about what the girls could swim going forward and we’re still in that early stage of building the endurance up,” Dawson said. “We have some girls that just came out of their winter sport and they’ve only had a few days of practice, so this meet for us was more about them getting re-acclimated to the environment.”
Emporia Top Finishers
200 medley relay: 10. Brooke Monroe, Camryn Spafford, Ashlyn Garriott, Rhiannon Thomas – 2:45.91
200 free: 10 Arianna Hamilton – 2:41.14
200 IM: 11. Alison Brown – 3:05.82
50 free: 10. Ryan Peak – 30.24
100 free: 9. Ryan Peak – 1:08.88
500 free: 8. Alison Brown – 7:03.77
200 free relay: 6. Arianna Hamilton, Taylor Cunningham, Alison Brown, Ryan Peak – 2:03.62
100 back: 9. Brooke Monroe – 1:28.00
100 breast: 9. Camryn Spafford – 1:37.00
400 free relay: 6. Alison Brown, Taylor Cunningham, Ryan Peak, Arianna Hamilton – 4:49.81
