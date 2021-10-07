The richness and diversity of Emporia’s Hispanic community were on full display at the Emporia State University Student Recreation Center Thursday evening.
A collaboration between various community and campus organizations, the Hispanic Heritage Month Campus and Community Celebration featured music, dancing, piñatas, face-painting, food, drinks, COVID-19 tests and plenty of laughter.
Most importantly, it brought together people with Hispanic heritage and people without to honor the former’s unique yet integral role in the Emporia community.
Patricia Saenz-Reyes, USD 253 Migrant Education Coordinator and a committee member for the event, said that what made it so great was that it reflected the variety of Hispanic heritages present in the area.
“It’s not just Mexico,” she said. “We have El Salvador, we have Paraguay, we have Nicaragua, we have some places of South America. It’s just interesting to see how everything comes together and how, though we are all Hispanic, we can be so different.”
She also added that it was great to bring in non-Hispanic families to the event to share in the Hispanic community’s cultural pride and celebrate differences without letting those differences cause divisions.
“I think it goes back to embracing each other, because we do work together, our students have to work together, our families – as a community – we just do so much together,” she said.
A variety of community organizations -- such as CASA, Beacon for Hope, the Emporia Public Library and the Flint Hills Community Health Center -- also had tables set up to provide resources to event attendees.
“Having those resources for Hispanic families to see that they are available, that is of great importance,” Saenz-Reyes said.
Hispanic Heritage Month festivities will continue on Saturday, Oct. 30, when Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow brings back its Día de los Muertos celebration. Beginning with a parade at 10:30 a.m., the event will last until 5 p.m. with an all-day fiesta in the 900 block of Commercial Street.
HOTT held its inaugural Día de los Muertos celebration in 2018 and followed it up again in 2019. The popular event was canceled last year due to concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The return of the celebration brings with it the return of the community ofrenda. An ofrenda is a display created in honor of a loved one who has died in order to welcome them back to the world of the living and is an important component of Día de los Muertos celebrations in Mexican culture.
Saenz-Reyes said that it was important for the Hispanic community to hold events like these in order to honor and remember its heritage. After all, immersion in American culture doesn’t mean that a person’s cultural background no longer matters nor that it should be forgotten.
“It brings pride to their heritage and that’s what this event is all about,” she said. “We have to be proud of where we came from, the language we speak and continue on with future generations. If not, that heritage is going to get lost.”
