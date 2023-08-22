IMG_6381.jpg

Skye Baxter, in purple, and Mallory Bishop, in blue, speak to the crowd at the Equality Kansas Central Plains Meet and Greet event at Gravel City Roasters Sunday afternoon.

Equality Kansas-Central Plains hosted its first gathering with a Meet and Greet event at Gravel City Roasters Sunday — inviting Emporians to create spaces and support systems for the LGBTQ community in Emporia.

Equality Kansas-Central Plains Chair, Skye Baxter, and Vice Chair, Mallory Bishop, started the chapter only three weeks ago. “I’ve been wanting to do something for advocacy for quite some time but I wasn’t really aware of what I could do,” Baxter said.

