Equality Kansas-Central Plains hosted its first gathering with a Meet and Greet event at Gravel City Roasters Sunday — inviting Emporians to create spaces and support systems for the LGBTQ community in Emporia.
Equality Kansas-Central Plains Chair, Skye Baxter, and Vice Chair, Mallory Bishop, started the chapter only three weeks ago. “I’ve been wanting to do something for advocacy for quite some time but I wasn’t really aware of what I could do,” Baxter said.
Baxter said she heard about Emporia’s Pride Never Ends rally on July 1, which was an off-shoot of a state-wide rally protesting against anti-trans legislation like Senate Bill 180 and hosted statewide by Equality Kansas, Mainstream Coalition, ACLU, GLSEN, Loud Light, Trust Women and URGE.
“That was when I found out that Equality Kansas didn’t actually have a local chapter so I was like ‘OK, wait a second. We need one here.’ So, I will do my best,” Baxter said.
Equality Kansas is a statewide organization founded in 2005, with 11 chapters and over 2,000 members throughout the state of Kansas. The organization’s mission is to “end discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” which it works toward by lobbying at the statehouse’ advocating for local non-discrimination policies and ordinances; working with youth and school districts to establish high school GSA clubs, bullying prevention and comprehensive sex ed policies and providing a gathering place and support for the local LGBTQ communities.
“It’s really about that coalition and grassroots movement,” Bishop said. “One of the things that I think is really cool about Equality Kansas is that it’s not something that is necessarily from the top down, but rather from the bottom up. It’s about listening to local issues on the ground and really, the people already plugged into the communities, having them do the work.”
Bishop said that having the chapter grow out of the local queer and trans community not only better helps address the issues facing that community, it can also help others coming from bigger cities understand what it is like to be queer and trans in a smaller town.
“We have this, again, grassroots movement that really speaks to the issues that we might face that are distinct from the issues that you might face in the city and honestly, it’s a little bit of a community building as well,” they said. “In bigger cities, you have opportunities to be in spaces with other queer people but there aren’t so many opportunities here where we live or in even smaller towns in the state of Kansas.”
“There’s a lot of laws being passed that are anti-LGBT and anti-transgender and [Equality Kansas] has been working, at the state level, trying to help state legislators understand the experiences of trans and other LGBT people,” Baxter added. “Local issues are always different from the state level issues, so we try and work on just finding out what those issues are on that local level and just building on that. We work with city commissions and try and build community and understand what our community needs.”
Baxter said the hope behind Sunday’s meet and greet was to get people to know each other.
“Emporia has a huge LGBT community,” she said. “They just don’t have the community portion of that. I‘ve found through my own experience that there are a lot of little groups of LGBT people all over town and nobody seems to know each other and we don’t have a community group. We are looking to change that, starting with this and being able to use this as a jumping-off point.”
Bishop said another factor is simply figuring out what local advocacy needs to look like in Emporia.
“Skye and I can come with our own experiences as people who are in the community, but we don’t dare represent all of our own local community members in terms of folks that identify as LGBTQ+ group as a whole,” she said. “Part of what we hope to do is build relationships and really listen to the experiences of people here on the ground, and hear ‘What are things that you are facing in your day-to-day or your kids are facing or people that you love are facing, that we would then be able to speak with community leaders, speak with local legislators, speak with school officials, whatever the case may be, in order to offer that advocacy, that education and really that awareness building.”
Building that community, Baxter said, can be a matter of life or death for some.
“Sometimes we are going to be the only way that they know that they have that community. That they know that they have someone they can talk to or know that there is someone out there fighting for them,” she said. “I think that the people who support us are in the majority, even in places like this. I just think that the people who oppose us are really, really loud right now and they are feeling backed into a corner. Because they are so loud, people feel like we are losing, and really we are just trying to show them that things are getting better and they are getting better because we are working to make them better.”
For those hoping to get involved, Bishop said there are lots of ways to help, depending on your comfort level.
“Not everyone wants to show up to protest and do the work that way. There are a lot of people who make social progress possible or even legal movements possible by working behind the scenes,” she said. “We are really here to be able to meet people where they are at. We would love to have our community show up, and that means allies as well, to be able to offer their time and talent and maybe sometimes their money to help support our efforts.”
To learn more about Equality Kansas, visit https://eqks.org or follow them on social media.
