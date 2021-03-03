The city of Emporia may soon be the host of a new professional women’s basketball team.
The National Women’s Basketball League looks to tip off its inaugural season in May of 2022 and has announced that one of its founding teams will be the Emporia Railers.
“I know Emporia has a rich history of women’s basketball,” said NWBL founder Shawn Smith of Topeka.
Smith is the owner of two other women’s basketball teams — the Topeka Shock, which he started in 2019, and the Oklahoma Sting, which he started in 2021. He conceptualized the new league in 2020 after the league the Topeka Shock played in for the 2019 season folded after that year.
After taking 2020 off due to COVID-19, the Shock and the Sting will play in the first season of the Independent Professional Women’s Basketball League, which has ten teams throughout the Midwest and is scheduled to begin this summer.
“We’re helping [IPWBL founder Shajuanna M. Jordan] with a few games this year and then we’re going to get crossover games next year with our league and her league,” Smith said.
Smith said that he has learned a lot from speaking with Jordan and that they have similar visions for their leagues.
“We don’t know if we’ll have a merger of the leagues or not, but it’s something that we’ve chit-chatted about,” Smith said.
For the 2022 NWBL season, Smith hopes to expand to as many as nine or 10 teams in addition to the Emporia Railers and has been talking to potential owners in Nebraska, South Dakota and Iowa.
The league would own the Emporia franchise for the first season, but Smith wants to have the team bought out by a local owner to firmly establish it in the community. So far, his dealings with people in Emporia have gone well.
“We chatted with a few people about a week and a half ago, two weeks ago, and it’s been a warm reception about bringing women’s sports to Emporia,” Smith said. “They all believe that it will be successful and I believe that it will be successful too.”
Smith is working with the city of Emporia to see if it would be possible for the Railers to play home games in White Auditorium, as the NWBL’s proposed May through August season would not conflict with the Emporia State basketball seasons.
“We’re in the initial stages of finishing talks with them and getting a contract drawn up,” Smith said. “We have the price of what it would cost for us to use the facility, so we’re just trying to make sure we have everything in a row before we sign the contract.”
Along with finding a host site for the Railers, Smith is also in search of local businesses that would want to sponsor the team.
“We’ve got very reasonable, affordable pricing for our sponsorships,” he said.
Of course, once a gym has been identified and sponsors have bought in, the team still needs its most vital parts: a coach and players. Smith has plans for that.
“We’re taking resumes for coaches,” he said. “We’ve already had one sent in, so we’re looking at that. He’s kind of local. He lives in Manhattan, so it’s only about a 50-minute trip for him to get over there. If he accepts the position, he’s ready to hit the ground running. …
“We are looking for former college-experienced players, but no experience necessary to play in our league. We’re going to have a small workout in August … for the girls to come in and see what they have. Then we’re going to start initially signing players to contracts so we can have everything lined up for the 2022 season.”
Smith doesn’t know what player salaries would look like yet. However, he did say he wants the fan experience to be inexpensive and estimated that adult tickets would cost $10 and child tickets would cost $7.
Those interested in keeping up with the developments with the new league can follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nwblbasketball.
