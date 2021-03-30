Mary Kretsinger (Sept. 29, 1915 - Nov. 10, 2001)
Artist & Jewelry Designer
Mary Kretsinger was once described as, “one of the most respected, experimental enamelists of her generation.” Others compared her to world famous master jeweler Gustav Faberge calling her the “Faberge of the present generation.”
Mary drew her artistic inspiration from nature much like her mother, award-winning applique quilter Rose Kretsinger. As a child Mary, created marionette puppets and would perform plays in Emporia. In high school and college she emerged as an accomplished artist with a focus on paint and pencil. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1933 and the University of Kansas in 1937. She was awarded her master of arts from the University of Iowa in 1941. By the 1950s Mary’s attention shifted to precious metals. She studied with Rudolf Brom in Kansas and prominent Danish-born silversmith Adda Husted-Andersen at the Craft Student’s League in New York.
Mary taught at Emporia State Teachers College for 14 years until May 1964 when she left teaching to focus on her art work full-time. She participated in numerous juried annual exhibitions and her work was featured in numerous nationally prominent exhibitions including a highly influential 1955 exhibition at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, the 1969 nationally-touring exhibition Objects USA (which opened at the Smithsonian Institution before going on an extensive tour throughout the country), and the Art of Enamels of 1973 in New Palz, New York. Examples of her work are in the collections of the Museum of Arts and Design, New York, NY; the Wichita Center for the Arts, Wichita; and Spencer Museum of Art, University of Kansas, Lawrence,. Her papers are part of the Archives of American Art at the Smithsonian Institute.
Mary passed away in 2001 at the age of 86. Fourteen years after her death she was featured along 13 other women in a Huffpost.com article listing her as one of, “14 women artists who’ve changed the way we think about design.”
