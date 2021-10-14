TOPEKA – Two doubles pairs from the Emporia High girls tennis team qualified for the 5A state tournament on Saturday.
Lillee Frank and Kaitlyn Velasquez placed second at the Seaman regional and Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso placed fifth to earn their state berths.
As the No. 2 seed in the tournament, Frank and Velasquez earned a first-round bye before having to take on teammates Foraker and Reynoso. Frank and Velasquez won that match 6-1, 6-2 to move into the semifinals. There they beat Collins and Langfoss of Leavenworth 6-1, 6-2 before falling in the regional final against top-seeded Unruh and Sweeney of Seaman 6-0, 6-0.
Foraker and Reynoso were the No. 7 seed and won their opening match 6-1, 6-4 against Price and Morrison of Basehor-Linwood prior to losing to Frank and Velasquez. They then beat Keating and Eckert of Seaman 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 and Durkes and Elskamp of Shawnee Heights 6-3, 6-3 to claim fifth place.
Darian Chadwick and Jayden Berk competed for the Spartans in the singles regional tournament but were unable to qualify for state.
Frank and Velasquez and Foraker and Reynoso will get to play for a championship in friendly confines as Emporia High hosts the 5A state tournament on Friday and Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.