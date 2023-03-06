The first St. David’s Day concert was held in Emporia in 1888, 21 years after the Reverend James Gordon, along with 12 charter members, organized the First Presbyterian Church of Emporia on Nov. 7, 1867. The congregation resided in the general area of 8th and Commercial Streets until the building that still stands at 802 Commercial Street was built in 1897.

The 135th continuous St. David’s Day concert was held Sunday afternoon at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus on 15th Ave. That’s quite a feat, as the world emerges from nearly three years of pandemic isolation. In 2020, the event occurred just prior to COVID-19 shutdown orders in Kansas. In 2021, the musicians had to be inventive, each recording their own part at home. The blended parts were mixed and offered online as a virtual performance while the community isolated. Things began to return to normal in 2022, with an in-person concert, although musicians and attendees all wore masks. Finally, on a balmy and sunny Sunday afternoon, the 2023 concert, steeped in Welsh tradition, was a welcome return to normal.

