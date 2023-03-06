The first St. David’s Day concert was held in Emporia in 1888, 21 years after the Reverend James Gordon, along with 12 charter members, organized the First Presbyterian Church of Emporia on Nov. 7, 1867. The congregation resided in the general area of 8th and Commercial Streets until the building that still stands at 802 Commercial Street was built in 1897.
The 135th continuous St. David’s Day concert was held Sunday afternoon at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus on 15th Ave. That’s quite a feat, as the world emerges from nearly three years of pandemic isolation. In 2020, the event occurred just prior to COVID-19 shutdown orders in Kansas. In 2021, the musicians had to be inventive, each recording their own part at home. The blended parts were mixed and offered online as a virtual performance while the community isolated. Things began to return to normal in 2022, with an in-person concert, although musicians and attendees all wore masks. Finally, on a balmy and sunny Sunday afternoon, the 2023 concert, steeped in Welsh tradition, was a welcome return to normal.
The Emporia Presbyterian Church website explains that throughout the 1850s Welsh immigrants settled in the Emporia area and many of them sought a church home upon their arrival. In 1858, they began worshiping at the log cabin home of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Edwards. In 1860 they began worshiping as Union Church, meeting in a log church constructed on the Edwards farm. In 1870, the church organized into the Tabernacle, a Calvinistic Methodist congregation located at Fourth and Market.
The building was destroyed by fire in 1872, and the Second Presbyterian Church emerged from the ashes at the same location. In 1904, Second Presbyterian rebuilt their building in the same location after it was destroyed by wind. In 1958, Second Presbyterian merged with United Presbyterian, was renamed Westminster United Presbyterian Church, and continued to worship at Fourth and Market until a new building was constructed at 1702 West 15th Ave. in 1967. In January 2007, Westminster and First Presbyterian were merged into a single congregation, renaming itself the Emporia Presbyterian Church.
The concert prelude featured Josh Cook with a powerful trumpet performance of “Welsh Medley,” parts of which were echoed later in Andrew Smith’s and Cole Wagner’s rendition of “Men of Harlech.” True to tradition, the national anthem of the United States and the national anthem of Wales (Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, Land of My Fathers) were performed by the St. David’s Chorus, directed by Eluned Jones.
Jones was born in South Wales, coming to the United States for graduate school in North Carolina when she was just 21 years old. She’s traveled to Emporia for the St. David’s Day concert each year since 2014, sometimes from as far away as Virginia Beach, Va. Head of the South Dakota State University School of Economics, she retired last year, making this year’s trip a little easier.
Daffodils were abundantly displayed throughout the church, inside and out, and featured in corsages worn by local St. David’s Society officers. The feast day of Saint David, patron saint of Wales, falls on March 1, the date of his death in 589 AD. Traditional festivities include wearing daffodils and leeks, symbolic of Wales and Saint David, and eating traditional Welsh food. Rhonda Gordon and the Emporia Presbyterian baking team, provide many loaves of Bara Brith for the traditional Welsh tea and reception held after the concert.
The oldest continuously occupied church in Emporia, Emporia Presbyterian continues to use both of its properties. Regular Sunday worship and weekday office hours are held at the Downtown Campus, while community outreach, fellowship events, special worship services, and weekly youth group are held at the West Campus. For more information, contact the church at 620-342-0375, visit their website at emporiapresbyterianchurch.org, and find them on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.