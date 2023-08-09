USD 253 color

The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved updated Kansas Association of School Board policies, including overnight accommodations for students and activity eligibility for nonpublic school students, at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The new policies were recommended for approval by the Kansas Association of School Boards and the Board Policy Review Committee to align current policy with state law. Under the new policies, students who are on school sponsored trips that require overnight accommodations are required to be divided by biological sex assigned at birth.

