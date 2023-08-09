The Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved updated Kansas Association of School Board policies, including overnight accommodations for students and activity eligibility for nonpublic school students, at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The new policies were recommended for approval by the Kansas Association of School Boards and the Board Policy Review Committee to align current policy with state law. Under the new policies, students who are on school sponsored trips that require overnight accommodations are required to be divided by biological sex assigned at birth.
While the USD 253 Board of Education does not currently have language in its handbook to support the recommendation, board member Jeremey Dorsey said the district will need to find a way to accommodate trans students who may be required by law to use accommodations that do not align with their gender identity.
“It is a unique situation and we would obviously be in touch with our council, talk to the parents, talk to the students,” Jared Giffin, Director of Human Resources, said.
The board discussed the possibility of providing separate accommodations for who students who would be affected by the policy, with board president Jami Reever suggesting that the board’s policy to accommodate those students be added to the handbook.
The KASB also required that the board adopt a policy allowing resident students attending non-public or private schools to participate in district activities.
“They have to be a resident. They have to be attending a non-public school. They still have to meet a lot of the requirements, as far as a physical,” Giffin explained. “The teacher or parent, or someone involved in the education, has to write an affidavit saying that those students are progressing in their grade level outcomes in order to be eligible and they have to, obviously, maintain satisfactory progress.”
Giffin added that the standards for academic progress could be up to interpretation. Students would also have to be involved in tryouts and fees that any other student athletes are subject to.
Additionally, the policy updates require that districts limit the use of Student Emergency Safety Interventions, such as seclusion and restraint, in favor of prevention techniques, de-escalation and positive behavior intervention strategies. Other policies included regulations in the event of a school building closing, disposal of school property and more.
Tara Glades, Director of Student Services presented the board with a Memorandum of Understanding between the Flint Hills Special Education Cooperative and County Jail Facilities for the delivery of special education services to provide a mechanism to ensure communication regarding incarcerated students. The MOU will establish a formal monitoring cycle for incarcerated students to ensure that Free and Appropriate Public Education is provided for students with disabilities who have a current Individual Education Plan and are incarcerated in a local county jail, however the processes outlined in the MOU are already standard practice at USD 253.
The board also approved the Certified Staff Handbooks for Preschool/Elementary, Emporia Middle School, and Emporia High School; Athletic Handbook for Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School and the Classified, Substitute, and Administrator Handbooks as submitted.
McCownGordon Senior Project Manager Eric Woltje provided the board with its monthly bond construction update. According to Woltje, Village Elementary should be complete in October, Emporia Middle School should wrap up by December, Riverside and Timmerman will extend into January and William Allen White Elementary is in pre-construction.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet again Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
