Four Emporia golfers participated in the final Kansas Junior Tour Tournament on Wednesday, which took place at Crestview Country Club in Wichita.
In the Girls 16+ age group, Olivia Eckert took third with an 80 (+9) and Avary Eckert placed fourth with an 82 (+11).
Elise Eckert finished eighth in the Girls 13-15 age group.
Nolan Jacob finished tied for seventh with an 80 (+7) in the Boys 13-15 age group.
The Emporia Municipal Golf Course will host the Kansas Junior Tour Championship this year. It will take place on July 25 and 26. All four have qualified in addition to Caden Massey, Brooks Sauder, and Hudson Sauder.
