A cold front is moving away from the Emporia area. But the concern about hot fires remains.
The National Weather Service advised early Wednesday that Lyon County and others in east central Kansas will have an “elevated fire danger” during the afternoon. It's due to gusty north winds and low relative humidity.
Morris County is under a Red Flag Warning from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with counties to the north and west. That means the danger is even more extreme.
“Land managers report fuels continue to dry out and are becoming susceptible to fire,” a statement from the weather service said.
Pre-dawn winds at Emporia Municipal Airport gusted as high as 33 miles per hour. The temperature there fell one degree short of a record high Tuesday, reaching 72 during the afternoon.
With no drizzle recorded overnight, the extended forecast calls for no rain over the next seven days.
