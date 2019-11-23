There will be special holiday festivities fashioned for all at the Chase County Country Christmas.
“The Chase County Chamber of Commerce is again hosting the holiday season celebration Nov. 29-30,” read a release from Buchman and Schneider. “Once again, the Chamber is pleased to announce the inclusion of Shop Small Business Saturday. We invite everyone to show your support for our local small business community while enjoying all of the Country Christmas events!”
“Celebration begins Friday evening, Nov. 29, at the Strong City Antique Caboose,” Schneider said.
“The Kid’s Night Before Christmas Out event with roasting hot dogs and marshmallows while sipping hot chocolate around a camp fire begins at 5:30 p.m.
“They’ll watch lighting of the antique caboose and then head up the street to the 1900 Theater for popcorn, two short movies and toys,” Schneider said.
Each child 10 and under will receive a small gift with an opportunity for a larger gift drawing provided by LMI Aerospace. The evening’s events are sponsored by the Strong City Preservation Alliance.
Appropriate for Flint Hills living, an early start Saturday morning, Nov. 30, features breakfast at Strong City’s Chuck Wagon Café starting at 7 a.m. at Keller Feed and Wine in Cottonwood will offer an “Elf” the movie-themed pancake buffet from 9 - 11 a.m. to benefit the CCJSHS theater department.
Gift shopping has never been better.
“You’ll find the perfect gift for that special someone who has just been impossible to buy for in the past,” Schneider said.
Starting at 9 a.m., visit the Arts and Crafts Fair in Strong City with more than 25 vendors located at St. Anthony’s Hall until 3 p.m.. While you are in Strong City take a minute to stop in to Reyer’s Feed Store, Clark Farm and Home, Jacalito Mexican Restaurant, Ad Astra Food and Drink, The Chuck Wagon, Subway, Flint Hills One Stop and the Liquor Maze to show your support and pride in our local small business community.
Or visit the Elmdale Trading Post, Prairie PastTimes, Prairie Wheel Pottery, Tallgrass Antiques, Metamorphosis Day Spa, the Vintage Bulldog, the Symphony in the Flint Hills Gift Shop or the Flint Hills Gallery and don’t forget the many other art galleries that call Chase County home. Share the spirit of giving by supporting your local small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Cottonwood Falls 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. is the Prairie Past Times Christmas Open House.
“Featured artist Ellen Rohl will be there 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. to showcase her enamel jewelry. Other artists will present their talented works throughout the day.” Schneider verified.
Chris Sechler will be on hand 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to guide young and old in a free “Make and Take” ornament project. Refreshments will be served throughout the day with a live violin performance by Jim Faelske and Ann Major from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
From 2 - 5 p.m., music will be provided by the Emma Chase Friday Night Music musicians.
The Famous Silent Auction event will be located in Cottonwood Falls Collectibles this year in downtown Cottonwood Falls. Bidding will open at 9 a.m. on overnight accommodation packages, gift certificates, local artwork, special restaurant offerings and more. Bidding ends at 5:30 p.m. and winners will be announced on the court house lawn at 6:30 p.m. (need not be present to win).
“Creative auction baskets offer uniquely fun and fantastic gift options,” Schneider said.
The historic courthouse will have a special guest tour guide from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. Mrs. Frances (Towle) Alexander. Mrs. Alexander is the daughter of a former Chase County Sheriff and resided in the Sheriff’s quarters at the courthouse. Free guided tours will occur on the hour.
While moms, dads, grandpas, grandmas, aunts, uncles and other family are supporting local small businesses on Small Business Saturday, there’ll be children’s arts and crafts activities from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“Cookie decorating sponsored by the Strong City Council and free face painting with the Emporia Art Mobile will be at the Strong City Depot,” Schneider said.
Students from Chase County Junior Senior High School KAYs group will be there to lend a hand. All of this organized by the Strong City Preservation Alliance.
Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home of Cottonwood Falls will host a remembrance service and Memory Tree in the chapel at 10:30 a.m.. Honor your loved one with a special ornament and take a moment to reflect on memories of Christmas past.
Ugly Sweater Bingo will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Keller Feed and Wine. Wear your best lucky ugly sweater and play for fabulous prizes. A contest for best sweaters will be awarded unique trophies provide by Griffin Real Estate and Auction.
The Holiday Home Tour is an afternoon highlight.
“Wonderful homes and guest houses will be featured,” Schneider said.
Some included are the Paw Print Cabin on Middle Creek Road, in Cottonwood Falls, the tour presents Cherry of Top Guest Suite, Prairie Pearl Loft and The Slaight Home. Tour tickets are $5 in advance at the Chamber office (12 - 4 p.m.) and $8 the day of the tour, either at any location or at the Chamber office.
A Good Old Fashioned Christmas features a ranch visit as historic characters prepare for a holiday party among family and friends. Starting at noon activities are set for the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve north of Strong City.
“There’ll be wagon rides, kid’s crafts, live historic music and carols,” Schneider said.
“Cowboys will tell stories about ‘Santa Sightings’ to the children who will receive candy canes and light refreshments.”
Visit with one of Santa’s reindeer to the courthouse lawn from 3 - 5 p.m. Cowboy. Santa will greet young and old alike in the historic courthouse lobby 4 - 5:30 p.m. The lighting of the courthouse and historic river bridge aided by Santa’s Christmas magic will be at 7 p.m.
Santa is heading back to the North Pole in the parade at 7:15 p.m. Everyone is welcome to be in the parade.
Following the parade “Everyone is welcome to gather around the giant decorated Christmas tree at the river bridge for hot cocoa at 7:30,” Schneider said.
The Country Christmas Contra Dance sponsored by the Flint Hills Victorian Dance Society starts at 7:30 p.m. at Swope Park — a kid-friendly event. Tickets at the door are $8 for adults, teens $4, 12 and under are free.
“We look forward to seeing everybody at the Chase County Country Christmas Nov. 29 - 30,” Schneider said
Details can be found at www.ChaseCountyChamber.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Look for our Snapchat geofilter the day of the event.
