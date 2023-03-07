The Emporia SOS Heroes for Hope fundraising campaign concludes this month, but there is still time to donate and contribute through a variety of community events offered by the local Heroes for Hope.
SOS is an advocacy group helping to empower people impacted by sexual and domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect.
SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney said the fundraising is going well this year. SOS is even offering Venmo for payments this year, making the donation process easier.
“One thing we’ve really noticed that’s helpful this year is that we’re making things like Venmo more available to people, and people love that it makes it so convenient,” Codney said via email.
Codney added that the E.L. & Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation will provide a $10,000 challenge grant to match the first $10,000 raised.
The community Heroes are tasked with raising $1000 each and the teams $2500. But their mission doesn’t begin and end with fundraising. They’re also bringing attention to the services SOS furnishes.
“Having community members share with their social networks can help to get us in front of audiences that we might not reach otherwise,” Codney said. “And we want as many people in the community to know that we’re here and can help them if they need it … and SOS staff are going out to a lot of the events to talk about what we do as well.”
Heroes fundraising events for the remainder of March include:
- Raffle. Tickets are $20 or six for $100 (cash or Venmo accepted). The raffle includes $50 gift cards to a variety of local businesses. To purchase tickets, contact Adrienne Burris or stop by the SOS office.
- Left, Right, Center Game Night. Mar. 11, 2023, from 6 - 9 p.m. at the 627 Event Space. A full bar is available, and bring snacks to share. The cost is $25 per person or $80 for four players. RSVP by Mar. 8 to Susan Faler via call/text at 620-794-2026.
- Drawing for Hope. Staci Hamman is conducting a Drawing for Hope get-together on Sunday, Mar. 12 for two dozen friends at a suggested donation of $25 each. Private message Staci on Facebook if you would like to be included. She will provide art supplies, snacks and beverages. Only 21 and over.
- Taco Fundraiser by Tara and Seth Davis. Monday, Mar. 13 at 627 Event Space from 5 -7 p.m. Pre-orders are sold out, but you can attend on Mar. 6 to dine in. There is a limited supply, so it is suggested that people arrive early.
- Benefit concert at 7p.m. on Mar. 18 at Grace United Methodist Church, 2 South Neosho. Emporia High School freshman Kensley Medrano and Emporia High School 2022 graduate Hayden Knuth, along with world-traveling pianist Melinda Groves, will be performing. The concert will have a suggested donation.
- Weekly Workouts with Macy Marten. Fridays until Mar. 20. Macy will be doing weekly workouts (for all fitness levels and a variety of workouts). There is a suggested donation of $5-$10 per workout, with snacks and drinks afterward. Contact Macy for additional information.
The Midas Touch is making special packages available with all proceeds going to SOS: Two vintage t-shirts at $22, one Ultimate Tan plus a lotion sample and t-shirt at $29. They’re also offering Sponsor a Survivor for $50. The sponsorship includes a shirt, an ultimate tan and a lotion sample. Plus, The Midas Touch will donate a voucher for one month of VIP salon services to a survivor of sexual or domestic abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.