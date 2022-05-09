The Emporia High School boys golf team finished in first place at the EHS Invite at the Municipal Golf Course Monday afternoon.
The Spartans edged second-place Washburn Rural by three strokes, 323-326. Topeka-Seaman finished third with a score of 331.
“The biggest thing we can take from today is the consistency,” Emporia coach Rick Eckert said. “We are shooting very good scores, not great scores. We’re consistent, but we need to find a way to take that next step and get those scores down just a few shots.”
Emporia was led by senior Brooks Sauder, who shot a 77, and freshman Nolan Jacob, who carded a 78. They finished second and third respectively in the event. Topeka-Seaman senior Gavin Wilhelm had the top individual score with 74.
With this being the only home event of the year, the Spartans were more familiar with this course than their opponents, and they were able to take advantage.
“Playing out here, we definitely have more confidence than some other tournaments since we practice here almost every day,” Sauder said. “We’re looking to capitalize and finish well. Today, we didn’t play as well as we would’ve liked to, but it was an okay day given the conditions.”
Summer arrived early in Emporia. With temperatures reaching the 90s and winds gusting near 30 miles per hour, it added an extra hurdle for the golfers. For Sauder, it was important to just focus on the things he could control and to know that this would be a good experience going forward.
“Today was windier than usual but it’s nothing that we couldn’t overcome,” Sauder said. “It was big for our mental game to be able to go out and play in tough conditions like this because it’s important to keep ourselves together each hole and just keep grinding it out when it gets really tough.”
Jacob has been one of Emporia’s top golfers all season as a freshman. He’s enjoying the experience.
“It’s been fun,” Jacob said. “Middle school golf is different and I really enjoy high school golf. Eckert has been a good coach and it’s a great team to play with. We’re all really close and play together all the time, which makes for good competition.”
Eckert is happy to have him on the team and is excited to see how much he can improve over the next three years. But it almost never happened.
“I’ve watched Nolan as he’s come up through the junior program so I knew about him coming in and he was one of the kids I was worried about losing to baseball,” Eckert said. “With those two seasons happening at the same time, I lose a lot of good athletes to the baseball team. I’m ecstatic that he’s out for golf and you can see why. He’s been so consistent as a freshman and he’s got three more years left, so who knows where the ceiling will be for him.”
Emporia will send a JV group to Junction City on Thursday to determine the final two spots for the varsity team’s trip to regionals next Monday at Reflection Ridge in Wichita.
