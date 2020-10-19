The Dynamic Discs Monkey Island Open drew a crowd of diehard disc golfers to Peter Pan Park, Saturday afternoon.
With strong winds blowing throughout the day, players battled tough conditions around the course. very strong wind. The afternoon players consisted of amateur, recreational, and junior players.
Assisting DD Founder Jeremy Rusco throughout the day were Brian Shintaku, Carl Atwell, and Tony Sisco.
Shintaku said he left Emporia when the pandemic shut down businesses, but recently returned to again work at Dynamic Discs as the event manager. Atwell left Las Vegas for Emporia after attending a Glass Blown Open and enjoying the town. Sisco moved to Emporia from Charlotte, North Carolina after attending a Glass Blown Open, bringing along his wife, two children and five animals. They also were impressed with the town’s friendliness and activities.
