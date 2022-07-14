It may be hot in the Emporia area. But in the eyes of the National Weather Service, it's not “advisory” hot.
Yet a heat advisory is creeping closer. It will be in effect Friday afternoon for McPherson and Salina and points west, but not Chase or Lyon Counties.
The difference is the humidity. While Emporia Municipal Airport reached 93 degrees Wednesday, the relative humidity stayed in the 30-40% range. That kept the heat index no higher than 93 during the afternoon.
Temperatures are likely to rise a bit in the coming days. The forecast high Thursday is 96, which is about six degrees above normal. Friday's forecast is for 98.
A 30% chance for rain exists before dawn Sunday, but no other moisture is expected in the next seven days.
