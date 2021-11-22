ST. LEO, FLA. – Emporia State’s Matthew Maki placed 50th at the NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country National Championships on Saturday.
Maki started toward the back of the pack, sitting at 119th after the first mile of the 10K race. By the halfway point, he had moved up to 53rd and would move up as high as 49th.
He finished with a time of 31:47.2, which made him the third MIAA men’s runner to cross the finish line.
Jenna Ramsey tripped during the women’s race and was unable to finish.
While the cross country season has concluded, the indoor track and field slate begins Dec. 3 when Emporia State competes in Pittsburg.
